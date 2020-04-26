Experience or youth. Continuity or renewal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his leaders will have a difficult choice to make in the coming weeks between David de Gea and Dean Henderson. Who of the Spanish or English will be the Manchester United goalkeeper next season? Sometimes criticized by some fans, adored by others, De Gea joined the Red Devils in 2011 and extended his contract until 2023 last year. Trained at the club, Henderson realizes him a remarkable season in the shirt of Sheffield and will be back this summer in the Mancunian house at the end of his loan.

“Ten years is like a dream”

At 23, he poses an obvious threat to De Gea, even if the latter seems visibly rather serene. “Yes, I’m getting older, but being part of this club is amazing. Imagine, it’s been almost ten years, it’s like a dream. It’s great to play for this club, I hope to stay here again many years, “he said on the website of the Mancunian club. He also praised the progress made in recent months by his team, which was on a series of eleven games without defeat before the interruption of competitions caused by the epidemic of coronavirus.

“I think the whole team has improved. We were in very good shape. We did not concede a lot of goals. Bruno Fernandes also brought a lot of quality. He is a smart player, a midfielder “The team is improving with him. I hope the injured will be back when it all starts again. It will be a great challenge,” said the 29-year-old doorman. With 30 goals conceded this season, United have the fourth best defense in the Premier League. By comparison, Henderson and Sheffield do better with 25 goals conceded.