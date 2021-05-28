De Gea saved his last penalty … when Obama was president of the USA!

05/27/2021

On at 17:51 CEST

Daniel Guillen

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, has been one of the main protagonists of the final of the Europa League. Villarreal and the Red Devils decided their fate in an unusual penalty shoot-out that left a total of 21 shots. The goal did not save any and missed his own shot to make Emery’s team champion for the first time in its history.

Penalties have become a real dilemma for the former Atlético de Madrid: the last time he stopped a maximum penalty we have to go back to April 23, 2016. The Spaniard repelled a maximum penalty thrown by Romelu Lukaku in the FA Cup semi-finals, which would ultimately win the title in the final. Since then, the goalkeeper has faced a total of 40 unsuccessful shots.

Among those 40 penalties date a total of 21 with Manchester United and another four with the Spanish team during the statutory 90 minutes. To this must be added the four shots in the penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup in Russia that would leave Spain out of the quarterfinals and the 11 against Villarreal.

The British press, criticism of the goalkeeper

David De Gea has become one of the most media figures of the final due to his null effectiveness under the sticks. The goalkeeper did not stop any launch from the Castellón team and, in the end, he missed his shot once all the outfield players had thrown. The British press has not been shy about criticizing the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Without going further, the The Sun has collected on his website what the world was like when De Gea stopped his last penalty. The British header refers to the Barack Obama’s presidency, Brexit or the presence of Roy Hodgson in the senior team, now away from football.