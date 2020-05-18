Colombey-les-Deux-Églises is a kind of spiritual center of modern France. Decisive episodes in the last century of this country’s history took place in this town of 700 inhabitants, 260 kilometers from Paris. One of them – the return of General Charles De Gaulle to power in the heat of the Algerian war and the gestation of the current French Constitution, which gave birth to the Fifth Republic – turns sixty years ago this Thursday.

Arriving on the road, an immense cross of Lorraine is seen on top of a hill, a symbol of resistance against the Nazis. In the church square, the center of this town that seems frozen in time immemorial, resides the last person who saw, in life except for those close to him, the man who placed Colombey-les-Deux-Églises on the map : De Gaulle.

“We only saw him when he returned from mass. But he was aware of everything that was happening in Colombey “, says in the kitchen of his house René Piot, the farmer who visited De Gaulle, in the early afternoon of November 9, 1970, on his farm, La Boisserie . They discussed a land and lease issue.

De Gaulle died a few hours later. But he survived, to retake the phrase that opens his memoirs, “a certain idea of ​​France”, an idea that was embodied in the Constitution promulgated on October 4, 1958.

In France, republics are numbered according to changes in the Constitution. The Third Republic was the longest-lived: seventy years. And ended the 1940 defeat to Nazi Germany. After the end of World War II, the Fourth Republic was a succession of 17 prime ministers in 12 years and 24 governments that, despite growing prosperity, was wrecked by parliamentary instability and paralysis in the face of the Algerian insurrection and the coup threat of the French military.

De Gaulle, hero of free France and then retired at Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, ran as savior of the nation during the May 1958 crisis in Algiers. This is how he took power and designed a Constitution that could be called author. As an antidote to parliamentary instability and what he called “the party regime,” a government postulated that “did not come from Parliament, that is to say from the parties, but, above these, from a head with the direct mandate of the the nation as a whole, and that which is allowed to love, decide and act ”.

In France not all are Gaullists, although Gaullism was a transversal movement, but they all play by Gaullist norms. The Fifth Republic was conceived by De Gaulle according to de Gaulle, and all his successors, up to Emmanuel Macron, who this Thursday will visit the general’s tomb in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, have looked in the Gaullist mirror. It has even been the case that one of the fiercest critics of Gaullism in its early years, François Mitterrand, who spoke of “a permanent coup d’état” to define that system, two decades later ended up perfectly embodying power as the general had conceived it.

Initial criticisms persist. The veteran political scientist Paul Alliès summarizes them in an article published on the blog La Constitution décodée (The Decoded Constitution), by the constitutionalist Jean-Philippe Derosier. Alliès maintains that the Fifth Republic is “a democracy in part”, “an anachronistic Republic” and an “exoticism” between democratic countries. Due to the weakness of the counter-powers and the concentration of powers in the presidential figure, it fosters a “growing irresponsibility” of the executive power.

“I answer to the French people,” Macron said this summer in full scandal over the images of his chief of security, Alexandre Benalla, attacking protesters. This is how he summed up the spirit of the Fifth Republic: the president, elected by universal suffrage since 1965, answers to the people, not to parliament.

The VI Republic, promoted by parties like the left of La Francia Insumisa, is not on the agenda. “Even though he is 60, his retirement age has not yet come,” says Derosier, who disagrees with Alliès in his vision of the 1958 Constitution, by telephone.

Derosier argues that, in the Fifth Republic, the power of the president depends largely on his parliamentary majority, which need not always be as broad as that of Macron. “While in Spain, in Germany, in Italy, in the United Kingdom you only vote once to choose a single boss, in France you vote twice to choose a dual executive, between the president and the government,” says Derosier by phone . “So, to say that the Fifth Republic is not democratic because it gives all the power to the President of the Republic seems to me, at least, comical.”

It all depends, in addition to the president’s parliamentary majority, on his style of governing. François Hollande, Macron’s predecessor, wanted to be the normal president: more a Scandinavian prime minister than a Gaullist head of state. Macron, who before coming to power theorized about the nostalgia that the French feel for the decapitated king in 1793, has recovered de Gaulle. His Gaullism – the concentration of power, the eagerness to enhance authority, the weakness of the opposition and the counterpowers – can backfire on him.

At Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, you will have time to meditate on De Gaulle’s message. Perhaps you will meet René Piot and hear his memories of the General’s last day.

Piot, who was then 27 years old, explains that, a few months earlier, he had visited La Boisserie and De Gaulle offered him a cigarette and a liqueur. The second time, on November 9, 1970, he was offered nothing. As he was leaving, his wife, Yvonne, scolded him: “You haven’t offered Mr. Piot anything.” “Oh, Mister Piot, have a drink,” said ruefully de Gaulle, the man who said no to surrender to Germany and who brought in the current constitutional regime. He was about to turn 80 years old. “No thanks, my general,” replied Piot. He crossed the door and left. The following morning, like the rest of France, he received the news of his death.

Stability or counterpowers

When taking stock of the Fifth Republic, the main argument in favor is stability. After decades of parliamentary instability, invasions and wars with neighbors, the Fifth Republic has had seven presidents since 1958 and in the medium term France is unlikely to endow itself with a new Constitution. It would take a serious crisis, as in 1940 or 1958, to blow up the system. In the chapter of criticism, the main one is the grabbing of power in the hands of the President. When, as is the case now, he has a loose parliamentary majority, his power exceeds that of other presidents or prime ministers in parliamentary democracies. De Gaulle believed that a country like France needed, by its own national character, a strong president. “Without [un poder fuerte]”He wrote in his memoirs,” the multiplicity of tendencies that is proper to us, due to our individualism, our diversity, the leaven of division that our misfortunes have left us, would reduce the State to not being, again, more that the scene of the confrontation of drills of ideological action, of fragmentary rivalries, of drills of internal and external action without duration or scope ”.

.