De Frutos sinks Eibar

04/10/2021

On at 21:07 CEST

Eibar is mortally wounded. 13 games have gone without winning. De Frutos’ solitary goal just before the break allows Levante to dream with Europe and it sinks the Basques in the last position, four points from salvation.

EIB

LEV

Eibar

I the; Arbilla, Pozo, Oliveira, Cote; Diop (kevin, 62 ‘), Sergio Álvarez, Aleix García (Atienza, 75’), Inui (Quique, 75 ‘); Sergi Enrich (Pedro León, 86 ‘) and Kike García.

I raised

Aitor; Coke, Duarte, Postigo, Clerc; Radoja (Malsa, 19 ‘), Bardhi, De Frutos (Vezo, 84’), Dani Gómez (S.León, 83 ‘), Morales (Rochina, 68’) and Roger (Dokouré, 68 ‘).

Referee

Estrada Fernández (Catalan). TA:

Incidents

Game played in Ipurua.

The alarms went off in the warm-up. Dmitrovic, one of the fashionable goalkeepers, was injured and fell from the Mendilíbar eleven. Yoel took his place. And all the prominence that the goalkeepers had in the previous one faded throughout the first half. They were hardly seen. And is that the occasions were conspicuous by their absence in a flat, rocky game with a lot of direct. Only timid approximations that stayed in that, approximations. But before the break, the Levante was turned on the light bulb. Filtered ball for Clerc, pass to the area of ​​the Catalan that Jorge De Frutos holed with an unappealable whip by the armored goalkeeper. Goal of those that hurt the most.

It gave the feeling that the granotas had the match under their control. They slept him with long possessions and minimizing risks, in addition to counteracting Eibar’s attempts. The Basque team missed Bryan Gil a lot, lacking that creativity that the young promise given by Sevilla gives him. Kike García had it in the epilogue, but his shot went wide.