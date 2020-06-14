11:35. JAPAN CORONAVIRUS | The Japanese government has confirmed this Sunday 47 new cases of coronavirus in the country’s capital, Tokyo, the highest growth in those affected in 24 hours since May 5.

11:05 CATALONIA | The Minister of the Presidency and spokesperson for the Generalitat, Meritxell Budó, assured this Sunday that the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, “has led the media, facing the public” during the coronavirus pandemic to explain what not she likes to listen, according to her.

10:43 RUSSIA | The Russian government has confirmed this Sunday 8,835 new infections by coronavirus and 119 associated deaths in the last 24 hours, up to 528,964 infections and 6,948 total deaths since the epidemic was declared.

10:38 AUTONOMY CONFERENCE | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Sunday to the regional presidents that the opening of borders with the countries of the Schengen area will be advanced to June 22, except for Portugal, which has requested that it be on July 1.

According to sources close to the autonomous presidents attending the fourteenth video conference, Sánchez has also informed them that on July 1 there will be an act on the border with Portugal that will be attended by the President of the Executive, the King and the Portuguese Prime Minister.

10:30 TRASH IN BASURTO | The head of the Internal Medicine service at the Hospital de Basurto-Bilbao in which, at the beginning of June, an outbreak of Covid-19 was registered, Joseba Ibarmia, expressed this Sunday his belief that control of the focus “is near”. Ibarmia explained in a press article that, since the outbreak was detected, which already affects 37 people, between patients and health workers at the Revilla Pavilion and caused the death of two patients, «strict measures have been taken to contain its extension to new patients and workers«.

10:08 BEC | The general director of the Bilbao Exhibition Center, Xabier Basañez, has stated that the covid-19 pandemic will mean for the fairground the loss of “almost half” of its annual turnover and has had an impact on the fact that “speed” will not be recovered Cruising »until spring 2021.

10:00 DESCALADA | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will meet this Sunday with the presidents of autonomous communities and cities less than a week after the end of the last extension of the state of alarm decree, which will end at the end of next Saturday to make way for the ‘new normal’ on Sunday 21.

09:54 BANGLADESH | A member of the Government of Bangladesh, the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Sheikh Abdullah, died of a coronavirus, becoming the victim with the highest political profile in succumbing to the pandemic in a country that has more than 80,000 positive cases, reported this Sunday to Efe a official source.

09:43 INDIA | The Indian government has confirmed this Sunday a new daily record of coronavirus infections, with a total of 11,989 affected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to more than 320,000 throughout the country since the declaration of the pandemic, which has already left 9,195 dead.

09:40 PARLAMENT | The Parliament resumes from Monday the face-to-face activity of all its organs, for which it has adapted its facilities to measures for the prevention of contagion of the coronavirus, for which it suspended the parliamentary activity three months ago.

09:35 VACCINE | “It is terrible that Spain does not have a vaccine manufacturing center and depends on foreigners.” María Luisa Pérez del Molino, head of the Microbiology service in the Santiago health area, thinks that if the country has pressing needs, one of them is the one it exposes.

09:20 CULTURE | Matadero Madrid will reopen its doors this Monday with all the hygienic-sanitary measures currently in force for both the public and the workers of the center, as reported by the Madrid City Council in a statement.

09:00 GLOBAL BALANCE | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has registered 134,200 cases in the last 24 hours, close to 7.8 million positives and more than 430,000 fatalities, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University. According to data updated at 8:30 am this Sunday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 7,787,271 million cases and 430,319 fatalities in 188 countries and territories. The total number of people recovered exceeds 3.7 million, with the United States at the top of the list, with 556,606

08:50 BACK TO SCHOOL | The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, stresses that the only mandatory measure for schools is to respect the meter and a half of distance and is committed to putting classrooms in libraries or outdoors, under the roof of the patio: «We have to take advantage of the good time the country has ».

08:40 IRAQ | The Iraqi Ministry of Health has recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day this Saturday since the coronavirus pandemic began with 53 deaths in the last 24 hours. The agency has confirmed in a statement 1,180 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall number of positives in the country to 18,950. In addition, a total of 549 people have died in Iraq from the pandemic

08:35 NBA | The NBA informed all teams Saturday night through a memorandum that coronavirus testing for players and staff participating in the league restart will begin on June 23 and take place every other day, in order to restart the championship on July 30.

08:20 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left six fatalities and 247 cases of coronavirus in Germany in the last 24 hours, a decrease compared to the 18 deaths and 348 infections of the previous day. In total, the country has already registered 186,269 infections and 8,787 deaths, as reported on Sunday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

08:12 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has reported this Saturday that the 850,000 cases of coronavirus have been exceeded in the country with a total of 21,704 new positives in the last 24 hours. Brazil exceeds 850,000 coronavirus cases with more than 20,700 new positives. As for the number of deaths, they have exceeded the figure of 42,000 deaths, reaching 42,720 deaths due to the pandemic. Specifically, the authorities have recorded 892 deaths in the last 24 hours, although they have specified that this figure also includes deaths that have occurred in previous days.

08:09 ORANGE | Orange will restart the return of its employees to the workplaces this Monday in a gradual and staggered manner -with a maximum of 10% of the workforce over the next two weeks-, with which de-escalation is already underway in the four major operators telecommunications in Spain.

08:05 MEXICO | The Mexican health authorities have reported this Saturday that the country has exceeded 140,000 cases of coronavirus and has exceeded 16,800 deaths from the pandemic, with 424 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

08:00 VACCINE | Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands have signed a contract to supply 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The vaccine will be available to all EU countries.

07:58 CANARY ISLANDS | The Canary Islands have so far registered a total of 2,385 accumulated cases of COVID-19, which is three more compared to yesterday. Of the total number of cases, 99 remain active. With data closed at 8:00 pm, 2,124 people have been discharged from the islands after overcoming the coronavirus and the death toll stands at 162, ending ten consecutive days without deaths.

07:55 BRAZIL | The mayor of Sao Paulo, Bruno Covas, has tested positive for coronavirus after undergoing the test, although at the moment he does not present any symptoms related to the pandemic.

07:54 PERU | The Peruvian Ministry of Health has reported this Saturday more than 4,000 new positives in the country and 190 deaths from the pandemic in the last 24 hours. With these data, the number of COVID-19 infections in the Andean nation at 225,132, while 6,498 people have died in the country due to the pandemic.

07:52 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported this Sunday of 57 new cases of coronavirus in the country, 36 of them of local transmission detected in the Chinese capital, Beijing, after the new outbreak of infections originated in a wholesale market in the city.

07:50 ARGENTINA | Argentina has reached this Saturday a daily record of cases of the coronavirus pandemic with 1,531 infections in the last 24 hours, to which 30 new deaths have been added. As reported by the health authorities, the total number of infections in the Latin American country has exceeded 30,000 and has reached 30,295. In addition, a total of 815 people have died in Argentina since the start of the pandemic.