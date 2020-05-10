Good Morning. Today I dedicate the newsletter to a question: how can we increase the probability of success of de-escalation? Remember that you can help us by forwarding this email and encouraging your contacts to sign up here 📬.

No one knows how 2020 will end. At the moment we will return to the streets after two months of confinement and the only thing very clear is our objective: we want to recover activity without the virus re-emerging. That unprecedented juggling will be our new normal.

It will be months with more doubts than certainties. Starting with the big unknown now: we don’t know how much activity is too much. The answer of three uncertain factors: a new virus, societies that are all different and measures that will be different.

If normality returns too fast, we will learn it the hard way and in real time. We are going to give ourselves to a live experiment, country by country and province by province. There will be trials and errors, places hit by bad luck and others safe for their successes. I don’t think anyone can assure the success of this de-escalation, but there are proposals that can increase your chances of success. The following is a list of the best I’ve found.

🦜 1. Copy

A handful of countries have slowed the virus better than others. My first proposal is to try to imitate them.

Germany. The country registers 5 times fewer deaths per inhabitant than the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain or Belgium. Other European countries have similar figures, but Germany stands out for its size and because it has been successful with less confinement: mobility is around 74% of normal, according to data from Google and Apple, while in Spain journeys have been reduced to 30 %. The country tested a lot and very soon.

Iceland. It is the example of a massive test: it has done five times more tests per inhabitant than Spain, which is not one of the worst. It has also exploited insularity and its small size to track and isolate very effectively (I). There were 1,800 positives, but they put 20,000 people in quarantine and half of the infections appeared there. Her outbreak is extinct: there are three hospitalized and no one in the ICU.

Norway. His epidemic also seems under control with slight confinement. Travel to work has only fallen by 16% (53% in Spain) and public transport by 25% (63%). It is allowed to leave if you keep your distance and you can receive some visits (I). In return, there is a detailed protocol to isolate infected, track their contacts and impose quarantines (II).

New Zealand. He sent strict confinement when he barely had cases and has practically avoided the virus: only 1,500 cases and 21 deaths were confirmed, in a country of almost 5 million. Now they are recovering normality: “We can confidently say that we do not have community transmission. The trick now is to keep that, ”explains Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (I).

South Korea. The Asian country controlled one of the first outbreaks, which has more merit. Since February, the virus has been at bay without confinement (public transport barely dropped 4% according to Google), thanks to its measures of social distance, testing and exhaustive tracking.

🧪 2. Insulate quickly and test a lot

What does it consist of? An obvious way to stop infections is to isolate the sick. But you have to do it quickly: if you suspect that you are infected, the first is to separate and the second is to test yourself.

Self-isolation will help us. In February, those infected with Covid-19 with cold symptoms led normal lives, went to work and squeezed on the bus, but those same people will now be more cautious and limit their contacts. This study by the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimates that “self-isolation of symptomatic cases” reduces transmissions by 32% (I). It is not enough to avoid outbreaks, but it is one of the few data that arouses some optimism in me. People’s caution — by isolating themselves or by keeping their distance — could explain why coronavirus outbreaks have been less dire in countries that were later hit.

But you also have to test quickly and massively. If there is one thing that successful countries have in common, it is that: they were able to test from the beginning and not only to hospitalized patients. In Singapore, for example, they have found almost as many positives per inhabitant as in Spain, although the number of deaths is 100 times lower.

It has also been proposed to routinely test certain people. “People who have contact with the public or with vulnerable groups” —as suggested by two experts in the New York Times— “health personnel, especially in residences, employees in grocery stores, delivery men, taxi drivers.”

In Spain these detection tasks will fall to Primary Care, but that will require equipping them with means that they have not had: “It seems to me key that they have access to PCR tests (also to antibody tests) in the consultation for a quick case detection and isolation ”, as Ignacio Rosell, a public health specialist and member of the Committee of Experts of Castilla y León, explained to me.

A man runs alongside the robot ‘Spot’, in Singapore, which repeats recorded messages reminding people to keep the safe distance ROSLAN RAHMAN (.)

🔍 3. Track contacts

What does it consist of? When an infected is detected, it is necessary to locate its close contacts, impose quarantines and follow them. We want to find patients who do not have symptoms because they are responsible for many infections (I, II, III). If there is a consensus among epidemiologists, I daresay it is this: tracking matters.

It may be essential in large cities. A simulation model from the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which feeds on information from 40,000 people and their interactions, says that self-isolation (point 1) and moderate social distance (point 3) are not enough to stop the virus … but which can be achieved if that is combined with tracing tasks (I). They estimate that perhaps 30 to 50 contacts should be located for each infected person, as in Australia (64) or South Korea (52). A study by MIT, involving the Spanish David Martín-Corral and Esteban Moro, offers similar conclusions (II).

Asian countries such as Taiwan or South Korea were the first examples of tracing (I, II). But now there are success stories in Iceland, Australia, New Zealand or the Kerala region in India. In Norway, all “close contacts” of a confirmed case are quarantined. And they are many people: include your partner, the people you live with, someone you shook hands with or anyone who has shared a room with you (III). In New Zealand only 4% of infections are of “unknown origin” and each focus is reported, which can be a residence in Auckland or a wedding in Bluff (IV). And in Queensland, Australia, they have only recorded 1,000 cases of Covid-19 but tracked them all and ordered 58,000 quarantines (V).

Tracking is not complicated, but it requires an army of trackers that Spain does not seem to have. You have to interview all the positives, ask about their contacts, talk to them and record everything in a good computer system. The task would correspond to the Public Health services of the communities, but in March their capacity was quickly exceeded – the network has 500 specialists (I), but for example Scotland has ten times less population and needs a reinforcement of 2,000 trackers ( II) -. The solution happens, again, because the screening tasks begin in Primary Care.

People doing sports in the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid SERGIO PEREZ (.) REUTERS

🚧 4. Distance ourselves with intelligence

What does it consist of? It is not possible to immediately detect all those infected, but we can prevent them from spreading social distance. We know the raw form well — confinement — but we can also prevent infections with smart measures.

Little by little we are finding out where to take extreme precautions. The risk of contagion seems to be higher in closed environments; in homes, residences and bedrooms; on public transport and at gatherings of friends or family. Perhaps also in busy offices and cafes: “Studies indicate that close and prolonged contact is required for transmission,” as Dr. Muge Cevik explains when she summarizes dozens of studies (I).

But what happens in Spain? Knowing where the infections occur will serve to act with more precision. “This information is enormously helpful in guiding decisions. It should be collected through epidemiological investigations, reported publicly and regularly to see the changes, ”as Caitlin Rivers, professor at Johns Hopkins, speaking of the United States (I) explained.

There are also more imaginative proposals that perhaps (and only perhaps) deserve attention. Israeli researchers have proposed a cycle of 4 days of work and 10 days of isolation (I), in groups of people who can alternate. And a MIT team, which includes economist Daron Acemoğlu, suggests confining only older people and other risk groups (II).

❌ 5. Learn from mistakes

Descaling is an experiment whose success may depend on knowing how to rectify. So I want to end by looking at the city-state of Singapore. It did almost everything well for months, with a “test and trace” strategy that was highly celebrated, but in mid-March the contagions began to multiply and the country had to send unprecedented confinement up to that point. His case offers two lessons at the same time: it reminds us that fighting this virus is terribly difficult, but also that it is very valuable to react quickly to it.

