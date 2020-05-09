Preparation for de-escalation.
• Accompanied walks.
• Sport individually.
• Individual training for professional and federated athletes and basic training for professional leagues.
• Opening of small premises by appointment for individual customer service. for example, food collection in restaurants.
Partial start of certain activities.
• Social gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed respecting the physical distance.
• Opening of small businesses.
• Opening of terraces (occupancy up to 50%).
• Opening of hotels and tourist accommodation excluding common areas.
• Places of worship will have a 30% limitation.
• Agri-food and fishing sector.
• Medium training in professional leagues.
• Non-professional sport: for activities that do not involve physical contact or the use of changing rooms.
• Open-air markets, with distance conditions between the stalls.
• Cultural shows of less than 30 people indoors (with a third of capacity) and less than 200 people outdoors.
• Visits to museums limited to one third of the capacity.
• Wake: for a limited number of attendees.
Opening of premises with limitations
capacity.
• Opening of restaurants for table service, with limited capacity.
• Trips to second residences, only if they are in the same province.
• Cinemas and theaters with a third of the capacity. Monuments and exhibition halls can be visited.
• Cultural activities with less than 50 people seated. If they are outdoors, less than 400 people sit.
• Hunting and fishing.
• Educational centers (reinforcement, care for children under six and Selectivity).
• Reopening of shopping malls, prohibiting their stay in common areas or recreational areas.
• Weddings for a limited number of attendees.
Flexibility of general mobility.
• In restoration, capacity restrictions will be reduced, but with strict separation between the public.
• General mobility will be made more flexible.
• The occupation of spaces will be expanded, such as commerce, for example, up to 50% of its capacity.
• Nightclubs and bars with a maximum capacity of one third of the usual.
• Opening of beaches in safety and distance conditions.
• Bulls: with a capacity limitation that guarantees one person for every 9 square meters.
New normal situation
