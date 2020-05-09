Preparation for de-escalation.

• Accompanied walks.

• Sport individually.

• Individual training for professional and federated athletes and basic training for professional leagues.

• Opening of small premises by appointment for individual customer service. for example, food collection in restaurants.

Partial start of certain activities.

• Social gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed respecting the physical distance.

• Opening of small businesses.

• Opening of terraces (occupancy up to 50%).

• Opening of hotels and tourist accommodation excluding common areas.

• Places of worship will have a 30% limitation.

• Agri-food and fishing sector.

• Medium training in professional leagues.

• Non-professional sport: for activities that do not involve physical contact or the use of changing rooms.

• Open-air markets, with distance conditions between the stalls.

• Cultural shows of less than 30 people indoors (with a third of capacity) and less than 200 people outdoors.

• Visits to museums limited to one third of the capacity.

• Wake: for a limited number of attendees.

Opening of premises with limitations

capacity.

• Opening of restaurants for table service, with limited capacity.

• Trips to second residences, only if they are in the same province.

• Cinemas and theaters with a third of the capacity. Monuments and exhibition halls can be visited.

• Cultural activities with less than 50 people seated. If they are outdoors, less than 400 people sit.

• Hunting and fishing.

• Educational centers (reinforcement, care for children under six and Selectivity).

• Reopening of shopping malls, prohibiting their stay in common areas or recreational areas.

• Weddings for a limited number of attendees.

Flexibility of general mobility.

• In restoration, capacity restrictions will be reduced, but with strict separation between the public.

• General mobility will be made more flexible.

• The occupation of spaces will be expanded, such as commerce, for example, up to 50% of its capacity.

• Nightclubs and bars with a maximum capacity of one third of the usual.

• Opening of beaches in safety and distance conditions.

• Bulls: with a capacity limitation that guarantees one person for every 9 square meters.

New normal situation

.