The archives reopen from Monday, May 4. However, it does not mean, far from it, that the Government invites them to flock to them. Rather, the opposite: the Executive wants citizens to visit them in person, after requesting it through an appointment, “only when absolutely essential”. A statement from the Ministry of Culture, published today to clarify the fine print of the return to activity, is very clear: “The archives may reopen their doors and provide services to the public […]. They will be preferably by electronic means ”.

The reopening of the files “of any ownership and management”, according to the statement, is part of the plans for the so-called phase zero, the first relaxation of the confinement, which begins Monday morning. Also returning to the activity, among others, bookstores and retail stores. “The Official State Gazette today published the Order of the Minister of Health through which measures are adopted to relax certain restrictions established after the declaration of the state of alarm,” reads the text sent by Culture to the media.

For archives, specifically, “documentation requests may reach a maximum of 25 units when they are telematic consultations and 10 units, when they are face-to-face consultations, in both cases for each workday. Requests will be registered and addressed in order of receipt, although requests for information and copies of documents that must be provided in administrative and judicial proceedings will take precedence, ”the text warns. “The documents and materials of the files to which users have access in person must be quarantined for a minimum period of ten days before they can be used again,” he continues.

A series of measures are also established to guarantee safety and hygiene during consultations. On the one hand, users are required to use “only their personal equipment and resources with network connectivity during their stay.” And, on the other hand, the archives themselves will have to provide themselves with “water, soap, disposable towels and hydro-alcoholic solutions” and make them available to their visitors.

