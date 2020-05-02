We are concerned to know what will happen during de-escalation. And then.

Although it seems incredible, the famous author of Robinson Crusoe, Daniel Defoe, had, more than 300 years ago, a good part of the keys that we hope will invite all of us to reflect.

Defoe, in addition to being considered the “father of all English novelists” (wrote 3 dozen very interesting books), was also a prolific journalist. For more than a decade (1703-1714) he published 3 weekly issues of the newspaper “Review”, which reached a great reputation among bourgeois merchants. During that time, he wrote each and every article in the newspaper himself: he was his only employee.

After that he locked himself in to study two essential books on the plague: Dr. John Quincy’s “Essay on the Different Causes of Pestilential Diseases and How They Become Contagious”, and “Loimology, the Historical Narrative of the London Plague” Nathaniel Hodges.

Because Daniel Defoe, already old by the standards of the time, wanted to write his most relevant work: a chronicle about the plague. He had been thinking about it for decades. In 1665, while Daniel Defoe was a child, an outbreak of plague had broken out in London. The problem was aggravated when, soon after, another outbreak of “painted tabardillo” (exanthematous typhus) also started.

The enormous tragedy that occurred left a deep mark on Defoe.

In addition to his memories, Daniel Defoe had a rigorous chronicle of the London plague: the meticulous diary kept by his uncle, Henry Foe.

With his book very advanced, it seems that Defoe received news of a new plague outbreak in Marseille. Then he rushed to publish it. It was the year 1722. Defoe hoped that his work could be a guide to what was to come.

Is it possible to learn from what happened 350 years ago?

Undoubtedly, Defoe’s chronicle, his uncle’s diary and the various documents of the time lack the rigor of current documents. They can probably be reinterpreted, in view of our current knowledge, far from its original meaning. After all, as John Steinbeck, who participated in scientific expeditions earlier in his career, put it, “stories always use the ornaments of the appearance of truth.”

But, surprisingly, Defoe’s book “A Journal of the Plague Year”, together with the many existing data on the outbreak of London plague and rash, can help us understand what can happen to us.

Like today, the politicians of that time began by minimizing the importance of the problem. They withheld information. The numbers were falsified to the downside. They let precious time pass without doing anything …

The clerics realized this deception, they were among the most enlightened people in the population: although the official figures included few deaths, these religious had multiplied the funeral and funeral celebrations. In the least affected neighborhoods they used to triple the number of deceased trades compared to the same month the previous year. But in the areas most affected by plague and exanthematous typhus, the number rose from thirty-something funerals to more than a thousand.

Far more people were dying than the official figures reflected. And just like today, a good way to correctly estimate the deaths from the disease is to compare the number of current deceased with those who died in the same month in previous years.

In the same way that today in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, London doctors and health professionals did much better than their authorities and economic representatives.

They warned of the seriousness of the situation, and some even proposed that the best solution was to leave the city. Scatter the population over large areas of the field, as far apart from each other as possible. It was proposed to give “tents” to those who left for the field.

But, to be able to leave London, a “health certificate” was required: an individual obtained the pass to travel only if he was apparently healthy, he maintained his health during a period of quarantine and no patients had been detected in a certain area around where lived and worked. Many of those who got the permit left London.

A young Isaac Newton – who would eventually be considered the best scientist in history – thought a lot about it. He found that the best solution was to isolate himself in the field, and he did so. It was consistent: he got permission and went to an isolated farm in the country. There he locked himself working, among other things, on the law of the inverse of the square of distance, on the development of the foundations of classical mechanics, on the physical nature of colors and on the generalization of the binomial theorem.

Soon the plague and the painted tabardillo began to subside.

Concern for the economy

But then, as today, concerns about the economy arose. Business leaders at the time were concerned about the collapse of production. The workers and artisans had to return as soon as possible. Furthermore, there were already clear indications that the situation was improving. Translated his words into the current language, he was already “bending the curve.”

Many of them did not act honorably. They had rings set with a diamond. And they were sure that the diamond would protect them from the plague. It was what was assured at that time. Of course his servants and operatives did not have them.

The politicians relented. People came back. The economy was reactivated. And everything seemed to return to the old.

By contrast, Isaac Newton ignored it and remained well isolated on his farm. Apparently he recommended that everyone who wanted to hear him stay away from the city. He announced at his university that it would take him long to return.

Because the danger was in coming back too soon. The plague and the tabardillo could be reactivated. The economy could wait. Better to be poor than to be dead.

Newton’s thinking did little good

The plague was reactivated.

London was devastated in one of the greatest tragedies in history. There was not enough to burn the corpses to hundreds …

So the economy did collapse.

Today’s politicians and 350 years ago

The performance of British politicians 350 years ago is very reminiscent of that of most current politicians: minimizing those affected, taking too long to take measures, withdrawing them too soon, prioritizing the economy over health … And insisting on returning to “what from before ”as quickly as possible, assuming a high level of risk.

In this sense, Dr. Christian Drosten, -the main adviser to Angela Merkel at COVID-19- and, according to the figures of the pandemic in Germany, one of the technicians who have best done their job worldwide , is receiving devastating criticism from some business leaders who reject its slow de-escalation. He has even received several death threats that have led him to need police protection.

In the 60s of the last century, Isaac Asimov, the great science fiction teacher, imagined the future of human beings: they would live in total social confinement. Plunged into solitude, they would hardly have face-to-face relationships, they would telework, they would use sophisticated filters in the nose and mouth, gloves, disposable clothes having to wash with powerful disinfectants, they would maximize their care in food, they would lead healthy lifestyles … Everything This in order to survive in a world where potential pathogens lurked.

It was not difficult for him to imagine such a scenario: at that time he was a professor of biochemistry at Boston University School of Medicine and knew about it. Sixty years before it happened, Asimov had been right in predicting our lives in the worst days of COVID-19.

Several decades later, the world that Stephen Hawking imagined was much worse: a global pandemic would probably end up leading to extinction.

We are supposed to be smart. We can choose. And do it well. We have developed the mathematics of game theory to assess how much risk we should take.

It may be worth remembering that going back to “before” too soon is the best way for humanity to end up living in the world imagined by Isaac Asimov. And that they increase the chances of ending up in the world imagined by Stephen Hawking.

We are concerned about a de-escalation. We are concerned that our advisor is Dr. Fernando Simón, who made so much mistakes at first.

We personally trust Sir Isaac Newton much more.

Who does not?