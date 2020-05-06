It is a time of “de-escalation”, but insults escalate in Congress. The spokeswoman for the socialist group, Adriana Lastra, has counted those of Pablo Casado in a quarter of an hour: 37, at an average of almost three per minute.

He saw himself coming. The tension level of the three previous debates to authorize the extensions of the state of alarm did not stop growing.

Except for the groups that make up the Government, all the opposition, including the one that has been in those 178 votes in favor of the fourth enlargement, has criticized Pedro Sánchez’s management this Wednesday, either because he does not dialogue, or because he does not cooperate, or because concentrates skills, well because he went to look for Citizens.

Gabriel Rufián has been angry this Wednesday: he has accused the Executive of “blackmail”, he has threatened to annoy the legislature, he has messed with the right (Santiago Abascal has wielded the defense of the homosexual community, which has squeaked considerably on the left ) and has taken it with Jaume Asens, from En Comú Podem.

It is true that the “common” had launched some “puyita” to ERC for landing in the no to the extension, and this Rufián did not like a hair: paraphrasing the presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez, he snapped: “But what Esquerra paints here. “

The anger is in the speeches, because the chamber is occupied by only fifty hundred deputies and in the seats they remain silent.

Minus one.

Lastra has called García Egea “cockatoo”, because she kept talking while she criticized Pablo Casado relentlessly in the speakers’ gallery and, as everything is heard in the chamber, especially if he is half empty, since the socialist spokesperson has exploded.

The PSOE leader is accused of aggressiveness; No wonder Inés Arrimadas consoled herself for not having been on her target on a day like today.

Cs has kept his yes to overtime and has gained tremendous prominence. Sánchez, who does not stitch without thread, has told his leader: “It has shown that you can be more relevant with 10 seats than others with 88”.

He had said 89, but he was wrong, because Isidro Martínez Oblanca, from Foro, although allied with the PP, is not from the PP.

Oblanca, by the way, has not missed a session since the state of alarm was decreed, despite the fact that these days he is alternating his obligations as a deputy with his vocation as a nurse, his profession, in a hospital in Gijón, as yesterday told Efe.

We were talking about Cs. Inés Arrimadas, a very advanced pregnancy, has reappeared in Congress this Monday with great care and always intervening from the bench.

Of course, he has criticized the president, but at least it has opened a crack of hope: “It will be my last intervention before bringing a child to this world, so don’t think about saving a government at all costs, but about saving lives.”

Sánchez has been tough on Casado, and Casado has been tough on Sánchez. The offensive of the Prime Minister has had this corollary: “We don’t understand each other.”

Casado’s offensive has been sequenced by Lastra: 37 insults in 15 minutes: “manipulator”, “embezzler”, “sloppy”, “fraudulent” … Lastra has even “caught air” to continue. Well, that: three insults per minute.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal has also dealt. Sánchez, of course, but also Iglesias. Of him he has said that he has “a Soviet pride”.

The third vice president has been at times in the seat, but not Sánchez, who is not even allowed to see his mobile. For once Laura Borràs looks at him and makes him ugly …

The first vice president, Carmen Calvo, who reappeared after having overcome her illness, has also endured, and with a good face, everything must be said; but she must have been cold in the chamber because she was covered in a shawl for a while.

The atmosphere is cold in the Congress, to see when its “de-escalation” is completed and the deputies return. And journalists return.

It may have been no alarm by then.

Ángel A. Giménez