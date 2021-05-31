DE-CIX Madrid: 5 years and more than 200 networks connected | News | Infrastructures

DE-CIX Madrid celebrates five years since its founding in 2016 reviewing its history and influence on the interconnection ecosystem of southern Europe. Five years ago, the point located in the capital of Spain began its operations with only 66 networks connected and presence in two data centers.

Today, present in four data centers, the connected networks amount to 220, which represents an increase of 233% in just five years. The traffic data is also surprising, since since March of last year it has increased by 50%, with current peak traffic peaks already exceeding 650 Gigabits per second (Gbps).

The history of DE-CIX Madrid has been marked by continuous growth, which positioned it as the fastest growing Internet exchange point in the world in just one year of operation. In the first three months of 2019, it doubled the traffic peak of the previous year, exceeding 300 Gbps.

DE-CIX Madrid: 5 years and more than 200 networks connected.

The arrival of the coronavirus has been an accelerator for the entire Internet industry, and exchange points such as DE-CIX have responded without any problem to the high demand and the change in user habits. Without going any further, between February and March 2020, Madrid experienced a data traffic increase of 20%.

New digital age: latency is the new currency

The company’s commitment to this region is firm, as corroborated by the DE-CIX Barcelona next opening and the recent agreements made to expand the interconnection infrastructure. The first with Adam, which makes it the first partner to offer the service DirectCLOUD in Spain, with access to the largest interconnection ecosystem in the world and the cloud services of the main providers, and the second with EllaLinkto optimize the submarine Internet route between Europe and America, creating a new low latency route for transatlantic data traffic.

“Spain and the Iberian Peninsula, with Madrid in the center, have a very important role in terms of Internet quality. During these five years we have wanted to position DE-CIX Madrid as the main interconnection hub in southern Europe and offer Internet users have a perfect user experience and the lowest possible latency, since this has become the new bargaining chip of our digital age ” Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International.