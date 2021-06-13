DE-CIX entered 43.4 million in 2020, 10% more | News | Connectivity

DE-CIXhas continued to expand its position as a global operator of Internet exchange points even in the difficult year 2020. Global revenue grew 10% to € 43.4 million, and revenues from international activities increased 34% compared to 2019, representing 17.4% of total revenues. In addition, the company registered a client growth of almost 18%, surpassing 2,200 clients last year. The Frankfurt exchange point performed spectacularly, surpassing the 1,000 customer mark, while the center of Madrid was consolidated in southern Europe and had a record of networks connected during 2020, with more than 200.

The global pandemic caused an increase in demand for bandwidth among customers. For example, total connected customer capacity at DE-CIX headquarters increased 33% to a new record of 73 terabits (Tbit) at the end of the year. With a total of six new locations in Barcelona, ​​Chicago, Richmond, Singapore, Athens and the Ruhr region in Germany, DE-CIX achieved its largest international expansion since its founding 25 years ago.

He says Harald A. SUmma, CEO of DE-CIX Group: “The global pandemic has taught us that a digital infrastructure in good condition is essential for both professional and private life. Were we ever concerned that the internet would not be able to handle the additional burden around the world during Covid-19? Absolutely. The Internet was designed precisely for this, almost 50 years ago. However, we must continue to develop and promote digital infrastructures. Getting traffic with the lowest possible data latency should be one of our priorities. With its more than 25 years of experience, DE-CIX will make decisive contributions to the digital projects of the future, such as the Gaia-X project, of infrastructure in the European cloud, and the automation of the “Infrastructure as a Service”. In addition, we are already supporting companies from all types of industries to implement new interconnection strategies. We will continue to move consistently along this path in the coming years. “

DE-CIX in Germany: growth and the “Ruhr-CIX” project

25 years after its founding in 1995, DE-CIX Frankfurt It has broken its own record twice: in March 2020 it reached a data throughput of 9 Tbit / s and in November it surpassed the 10 Tbit / s mark, a global increase of 28% compared to the traffic peak of 2019. Customers expanded their bandwidths at DE-CIX’s most important exchange point by about 26% to around 52 Tbit of connected capacity, a 33% growth for 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) ports. Furthermore, DE-CIX Frankfurt has reached the 1,000 customer mark during 2020. The exchange points of Hamburg, Dusseldorf and Munich have also echoed this success during 2020.

2020 has also been the year of developing unique projects, such as “Ruhr-CIX, powered by DE-CIX” which involves several local businesses. A new data center that will operate as part of the “DE-CIX as a Service” (DaaS) partner program. This program includes a wide range of services, such as provision and installation of technology and its maintenance, as well as assistance in marketing and sales. “This partner model has already been implemented with great success in Dubai and is an important part of our global expansion strategy going forward,” concludes Harald A. Summa.

In 2020, the exchange points in southern Europe, Madrid, Lisbon, Marseille and Palermo, experienced solid and continuous growth. Connected networks (ASNs) grew by almost 25% to almost 400, while total bandwidth grew by around 40% to reach a new peak of 4,800 Gbit. Much of this growth has its origin in the center of Madrid. Specifically, the upgrade to 100 GE ports (69%) accelerated bandwidth growth for consumers, which increased by 41% to 3,465 Gbit. In addition, the number of connected networks grew 17% to more than 200, a new record for the capital.

DE-CIX’s commitment to southern Europe will continue in 2021, with the next opening of the new exchange point in Barcelona, which will take place in summer.

From North America to Asia

Not only in terms of profits, but also in relation to customers and capacity for growth, other regions where DE-CIX has a presence have also had similar success stories in 2020. With the announcement of two new centers in North America (Chicago and Richmond), the operator has doubled its presence in the region during 2020. Other established exchange centers, such as those in New York and Dallas, showed growth of 15% and 38% respectively.

Five years after its establishment, DE-CIX Istanbul it has become a major gateway between the Middle East and Europe. Last year this exchange center increased by 16%, with a year-on-year growth of 37% in its capacity to reach more than 1000 Gbit.

The expansion to new locations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah for the UAE exchange center, UAE-IX. In 2020, this region saw a 63% increase in its total banking width, reaching 1,400 Gbit, and the data peak increased by almost 70%, in part due to strict local confinement.

This growth also occurs in the DE-CIX centers in India. DE-CIX Mumbai, the most important in the region, saw the bandwidth of its users increased by 75% and became the second most important data center in the entire Asia Pacific region (APAC).

Announced at the end of 2019, the merger of DE-CIX with JBIX, an exchange center operator from Malaysia, took place in 2020 to form DE-CIX Malaysia and DE-CIX Singapore. Further expansion is planned in the Southeast Asian region in the coming years.

Strategy for the future

Regarding the strategic plans of the company, as well as explains Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International “2021 marks the beginning of a new decade, digitally speaking the most exciting since the birth of the Internet. We want to offer our clients interconnection services that meet their specific needs, regardless of the sector to which they belong. Digitization and connection affects all companies and we will address it through two fundamental strategies: first, adapting and expanding our interconnection services to meet the needs of companies. And in second place, striving to have an increasingly important international presence. We want to offer our clients the lowest possible latency in their data transmission since, for us, latency is the new bargaining chip in the next chapter of global digitization ”.