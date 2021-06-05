De Bryune has surgery to get to the Euro on time

06/05/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

SF

The Belgian international and Manchester City captain, Kevin de Bruyne, who suffered a double fracture to his face in the final of the Champions League, underwent this Saturday a small surgical operation that was carried out successfully and will join the concentration of the Belgian team tomorrow Monday.

Roberto, calm down

“Yesterday it was decided that I needed a little intervention. It was today. On Monday June 7 and will join the concentration (…). Everything has gone very well & rdquor ;, declared this Saturday at a press conference the Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez.

The technician noted that the intervention lasted about 20 minutes and, according to the doctors, it was necessary “for the long-term structure of the eye socket & rdquor ;.

“It is not a type of surgery that requires a lot of recovery time,” he added. Martinez, who pointed out that the player “is fine, he is in good spirits & rdquor; and that, a priori, you will not have to play with a protective mask. The Manchester City captain suffered a violent collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger that caused a double fracture to the face of the nose and left orbit and forced him to retire in a daze 60 minutes into the Champions League final. he lost his team.