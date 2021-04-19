De Bruyne’s medical statement

04/19/2021 at 12:38 PM CEST

The evolution of his injury will mark the availability, but De Bruyne aims for the semifinals of the Champions League against PSG. Manchester City, in a medical statement, assured that the player suffers “an injury to his foot and right ankle”, but without giving a prognosis for his return. In principle, the Belgian would not have affected the ligaments and, therefore, his recovery seems close.

De Bruyne, yes, will miss this Wednesday’s game against Aston Villa and it is very difficult to reach the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham this Sunday. But what most worries the ‘citizens’ fans right now is whether they will reach the momentous Champions League tie against the Parisian team.

The truth is that, despite the fact that the club has not wanted to give an approximate time off, the Belgian will do everything possible to even reach the first leg, for which he is by no means ruled out. Pep Guardiola, who had been pessimistic about his injury, needs him and De Bruyne will force himself to get there.In the last hours, the ‘Daily Mail’ had pointed to a major injury that would make him miss the remainder of the season. At the moment, there is no evidence that this could be the case.