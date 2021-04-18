“De Bruyne’s injury does not look good”

04/17/2021

The Manchester City he fell in the FA Cup, but this may not be his worst news of the day. Kevin De Bruyne, celestial star, fell injured in the duel against Chelsea. He had to be substituted in the second half after a bad gesture on his ankle, and Pep Guardiola’s words after the game do not invite optimism towards the Belgian.

“Kevin’s injury is not looking good & rdquor ;, declared the Catalan technician, before adding that the extent of the problem is not confirmed: “We are waiting to do more tests tomorrow, but the first sensations and what the medical team tells me is that it doesn’t look very good & rdquor ;.

Manchester City are now entering a key phase of the season. Next weekend he has another final, the Carabao Cup, against Tottenham de Mourinho. And days after the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, against Neymar’s PSG. In case the bad feelings are confirmed, De Bruyne could be left out.

Guardiola also spoke about the defeat: “At the start it was difficult for us. We were better in the final stage, with Gündogan and Foden. It is being the hardest season of all, without a doubt. That’s why it’s more incredible what we’ve done & rdquor ;.