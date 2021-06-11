De Bruyne will not play against Russia, according to Roberto Martínez

06/11/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Belgian Kevin de Bruyne did not travel with the rest of the team to Saint Petersburg for the debut of the “Red Devils & rdquor; in this Saturday’s Eurocup against Russia, as announced by the Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez.

“We decided that he would not travel so that he would have two more days of work & rdquor ;, he said. Roberto Martinez at the preview press conference at the Petrovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

Martinez He stressed that the Manchester City midfielder had on Thursday “a very positive day on the grass”, but he worked individually. “The next two days will be very important & rdquor ;, he stressed.

De Bruyne suffered a severe blow to the face in the Champions League final against Chelsea. Since then, although he did not have to undergo surgery, he has not played a single minute.

He also confirmed that Axel witsel (Borussia Dortmund) has not traveled to Russia, but his evolution after the serious injury he suffered in the Achilles tendon is “satisfactory”.

“We are very happy with the progress of both players. They are progressing very well and will join the group as soon as we get back & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

On the other hand, the Spanish coach was “very happy & rdquor; with the last two weeks of preparation and admitted that the group is excited about the European Championship, but not pressured to lead the FIFA world rankings.

“That doesn’t change anything for us. We have more experience. I do not think that we will suffer from the expectations created. We are very well prepared & rdquor ;, he said.

He also admitted that “the first game is always the hardest & rdquor; in a tournament of nations.

Belgium, third in the last World Cup, is one of the favorites for the final victory in the tournament.