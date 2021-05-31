De Bruyne suffers a broken orbit and nose after the clash in the Champions League

05/30/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

EFE

The Belgian midfielder from Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne suffers a broken nose and left orbit after his violent clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this Saturday while they were playing in the Champions League final, as the player himself explained on Twitter.

In a message on social networks, From Bruyne explained that he has been diagnosed with an acute fracture in the nose and another in the left orbit after the blow with Rudiger that left him stunned on the ground for several minutes and finally forced him to withdraw from the final with his team 0-1 down on the scoreboard. “I’m fine now. Obviously still disappointed about yesterday, but we’ll be back.”, said the Belgian after the defeat of his team in the final of the continental tournament that was played in Porto.

The player, who even had to leave the stands before the end of the match to receive treatment, is one of the stars of the call for Roberto Martinez for the Eurocup which begins in less than two weeks, but it is not yet clear what the consequences of this injury will be for his participation in the competition.

In statements collected by the newspaper Het Laaste Nieuws, the sports doctor Chris Goossens considers it inevitable that the midfielder will have to wear a protective mask And, although he warned of the difficulty that a fracture in the eye socket as well as the bones of the nose can entail, he was confident that he will be able to play again in two weeks.

The Red Devils will debut in the Eurocup on Saturday June 12 against Russia and it was already planned that De Bruyne joined the group on Monday, June 7, later than the rest, to rest after the end of the Champions.