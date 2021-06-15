De Bruyne returns to training with Belgium

06/14/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who fractured his face in the Champions League final sixteen days ago and joined the Belgian team’s concentration a week ago, He started training this Monday with the rest of the group.

De Bruyne, Manchester City champion of the Premier League and a strong candidate for the Ballon d’Or, did not travel to Saint Petersburg to participate in Belgium’s 3-0 against Russia and he was left working alone in the base camp of Tubize, south of Brussels.

But the footballer has already resumed training with the rest of the Red Devils, and Roberto Martínez works to see if the Belgian midfield leader can play Thursday’s match against Denmark, in Copenhagen.

Nevertheless, Martínez has said that the decision on whether the footballer will play against the Danes would be made on the eve, in concert with the medical team and depending on its evolution these days.

“Kevin has played at a very high level all year, so I think the same can be expected now that he is back, “Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet said at a press conference on Monday., who will foreseeably lose his position in favor of the recovered ones.

The Belgians, strong aspirants to win a European Championship in which, for now, your biggest obstacle is being nursing, they begin to dream of recovering all their stars.

HAZARD, WITSEL, VERTONGHEN AND CASTAGNE

The progress of De Bruyne, who underwent a minor intervention before joining the Belgian concentration and could possibly play the tournament without a protective mask, add to the improvement of Eden Hazard, who has been injured for two years and also reached concentration.

The Belgium captain and Real Madrid attacker played just ten minutes in the final 3-0 against Russia, but Martínez praised his performance in the match, intuitive and unconcerned about his own body, and his way of working in workouts.

The Spanish coach who has directed Belgium for five years hinted that Hazard will play 45 minutes against Denmark, and that the question is whether it is better to use him from the beginning and replace him or to start at the bank and give him entry in the second part.

The objective, in any case, remains that both Hazard and De Bruyne can pick up the pace to get to play 90 minutes.

It is also almost ready to dress short Axel Witsel, midfielder who acts as the driving force for Borussia Dortmund and who can reinforce the defensive work of a team that has its weakest line behind.

The footballer, 31s, he broke his achilles tendon in January in a game against Leipzig and, after five months of absence from the playing fields, he rushes the deadlines to return to competition with the Red Devils.

Nobody believed in such a quick recovery from an injury that usually has a player out of action for between six and eight months, he said at a press conference on Monday. Youri Tielemans, who called it “fantastic” that Witsel is back.

It remains to be seen how it evolves Jan Vertonghen’s knee, inflamed after the match against Russia and still pending a medical evaluation, although the coach does not rule out that he may be recovered to play against Denmark on Thursday.

If Belgium is doing reasonably well on the high side, there is bad news from the Belgian infirmary: Timothy Castagne, who suffered a double fracture to his face in a clash against Russia, has been declared withdrawn for the rest of the tournament.

Castagne was replaced in Saint Petersburg by Thomas Meunier, who scored the second goal for the Belgians and the assist to Romelu Lukaku In the third. He will be operated on Tuesday and Martínez terminates his participation in the tournament.

But in a display of optimism the footballer has said that he could be recovered to play the final, if Belgium were to play that match on July 11 at Wembley Stadium.

“If we reach the final, of course he can come. But it will be necessary to see if it will be able to be in the field, I doubt it. From a medical point of view, it takes four weeks. But after the case of Axel Witsel, who shouldn’t be here after his injury, I do not exclude medical miracles, “said Roberto Martínez.