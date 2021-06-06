De Bruyne retires with a black eye

05/29/2021

On 05/30/2021 at 00:04 CEST

.

The player of the Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne had to withdraw from the end of the Champions League with a black eye and in tears after a clash with the defender Chelsea Antonio Rudiger.

The middle of the City tried to rescue a ball, but it came from behind Rudiger. After the crash, De Bruyne got the worst of it.

Finally, after several minutes being treated by the club’s doctors, the Belgian player left before minute 60, replaced by Gabriel Jesus, with his team 0-1 down on the scoreboard and fighting for the comeback.