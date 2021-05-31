De Bruyne, replaced in tears after suffering a brutal blow to the head with Rudiger | Manchester City

The Manchester City he was left without his franchise player having to overcome a goal against in the Champions League final against him Chelsea. Kevin de Bruyne walked away, crying disconsolate, meeting after a brutal head-to-head blow with Antonio Rudiger.

The midfielder of Manchester City he was lying on the ground and unable to even open his eyes. After several minutes of uncertainty and medical attention, although always with the assistants of the English team in contact with De Bruyne, the Belgian international left the pitch, leaving his position to Gabriel Jesus and went directly into the changing rooms of the Do Dragao stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne’s tears as he retired from the pitch. # LaCasadelF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/pLmAQqidWT – Football in Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) May 29, 2021

At the time of the event, in the 57th minute of the match, the Manchester City lost 1-0 to Chelsea who went ahead before the break through Kai Havertz. The change of De Bruyne He left Guardiola without the false ‘9’ strategy, going on to use Gabriel Jesús as a striker in search of a tie.