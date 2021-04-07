De Bruyne renews with Manchester City

04/07/2021

On at 11:30 CEST

Manchester City have just announced one of the best news they could give their fans. After the good victory that puts them on track or at least leaves them in a good position, to access the semifinals of the Champions League, by beating Dortmund 2-1 at the Etihad, the ‘Sky blue’ outfit has reported that it has renewed its star, Kevin De Bruyne, until 2025.

The Belgian midfielder is playing spectacular football and marveling the world of the beautiful game every weekend. Brain of this City that works to perfection, De Bruyne has a wonderful understanding of the game that Guardiola wants to apply.

Always in the orbit of the big clubs, the Belgian has confirmed his intention to stay in Manchester and keep fighting for the objectiveor to lift the next Champions League.

The Manchester City Captain, according to information from Belgium, would have rejected the first renewal offer offered in January, but now, months later, has taken a step forward to continue leading the ship ‘citizen’.