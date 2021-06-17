De Bruyne recovers Belgium as favorites

06/17/2021

On at 20:37 CEST

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne debuted in the Eurocup with its particular stamp: goal and assist for the comeback of Belgium before a surprising Denmark that honored Eriksen.

Denmark surprised Belgium, one of the Eurocup’s favorite theorists, with a brilliant initial start that ended Poulsen with a great cross-shot goal in the second minute.

The tribute promised to Eriksen was advanced in this way, in the tenth minute, with all the fans delivered, including the rival, especially his Inter teammate Romelu lukaku, in a heartfelt and emotional ovation from the entire stadium throughout an intense minute.

The Danes advanced on the scoreboard and in the dominance of the game against some weak and poorly positioned Belgians on the pitch.

BRILLIANT BRAITHWAITE

The Barça Braithwaite He also shone in the first half hour, all fury and offensive ambition, with two shots in minutes 14 and 17, the second from head to center from Maehle, to shake the foundations of the eleventh of Roberto Martinez, unknown before the break.

Also Damsgaard, at 35 ‘, he again tried to capture the evident superiority of a swollen Denmark with a crossed left foot against a Courtois shake and even Barça’s’ 9′ Braithwaite He tried it at the limit of the break, with a left shot that narrowly deflected the Madridista’s frame.

SPECTACULAR DYNAMITE

The red dynamite was spectacular in the first half canceling any favoritism of the red devils, in a very even group B of the Euro with the four teams tied at three points at that moment.

Belgium did not know before intermission how to combat the overwhelming superiority of a Denmark on the upside, wasting even clear options to close the match, but was forced at the restart to have to take his ace from his sleeve.

De Bruyne debuted in the Eurocup with the supposed favorite of the competition to change the script of a duel of clear local color at the Parken Stadion.

FROM BRUYNE: DEBUT, GOAL AND ASSISTANCE

And the star of the Manchester City. It was the 55th minute and, after an excellent move by the top scorer Lukaku by the band with center back to De Bruyne, who left three opponents seated, he gave the ball to Thorgan Hazard, which came from behind and finished at pleasure in the center. Tie to one of the madridista’s brother, after play perfectly combined with Lukaku and De Bruyne.

Belgium began to show his cards at the best time for his interests and De Bruyne revolutionized the meeting with his great goal in minute 71, after a whiplash with his impeccable left foot from outside the area. Belgium He regained his status as the top candidate for the title by turning a party that had belonged to the Danes until they accused the emotional and physical overexertion in front of their audience, without fainting at any moment, including the active Braithwaite, which forced the stoppage of Courtois in the 75 ‘and connected a great header to the limit (87’) that hit the crossbar.

Respite Roberto Martinez in a final section that already offered little technical and tactical variation, despite the usual changes, including that of the madridista Eden Hazard, completely unnoticed. The last reaction of Denmark It did not stop, however, their elimination and the key victory of Belgium to reach the virtual classification to the round of 16 of this European Championship.

DATA SHEET

DENMARK

Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard (Olsen, 85 ‘), Maehle, Wass (Stryger, 62’), Hoejberg, Delaney (Jensen, 73 ‘), Poulsen (Norgaard, 62’), Damsgaard (Cornelius, 72 ‘) and Braithwaite.

BELGIUM

Courtois, Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker (Witsel, 60 ‘), Thorgan Hazard (Vermaelen, 95’), Mertens (De Bruyne, 46 ‘), Lukaku and Carrasco (Hazard, 60’).

GOALS

1-0. M.2. Poulsen, with a cross shot in front of the area, after receiving an assist from Hoejberg.

1-1. M. 55 ‘. Thorgan Hazard finishes off a pass from De Bruyne into the box after a cross from Lukaku.

1-2. M. 71 ‘. De Bruyne scores a goal with a left foot from outside the area.

REFEREE

Bjorn Kuipers (The Netherlands). TA: Wass (58 ‘), Damsgaard (68’) and Jensen (82 ‘) / Thorgan Hazard (94’).