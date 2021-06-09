De Bruyne, Mbappé, Griezmann, CR7 … Discover the odds for the best player in Euro 2020

06/09/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After its postponement from last year to the current one, Euro 2020 is just a couple of days away from kicking off. There, the biggest stars of the continent will meet in search of conquering the maximum European competition of national teams and, as such, there are many players who promise to become the stars of the tournament.

Among these predictable icons of the edition, the bookmakers nominate the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne and to french Kylian Mbappé as the favorites to win the title of Best Player of the Tournament, both listed at 9. Behind them, Harry Kane meets 13, followed by the culé Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo Y Romelu Lukaku with 20, then by Joshua Kimmich, Karim Benzema Y N’Golo Kante with 25 Y Bruno fernandes, from Manchester United, with 30.

Of course, it has already been shown in the past that anything can happen on the pitch, plus the presence of Champions League finalists such as De Bruyne, Mbappe Y Kante -also the latter as world champions-, together with the inevitable mention of period references such as CR7 Y BenzemaThey are too promising to ignore. Therefore, we will remain attentive to the development of the events of the Euro 2020, scheduled to start this Friday June 11 with the confrontation between Turkey and Italy.