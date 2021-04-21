De Bruyne, against the Super League: "We must work together on a solution"

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, has positioned itself contrary to the creation of the European Super League, as shown in a text published on its Twitter profile: “Maybe this is a good time to get together and find a solution. Let’s continue to inspire future generations of footballers and let the fans dream”.

The ex Chelsea, who suffered a right ankle injury in the last FA Cup match, has been openly despite the fact that his club is part as a founding club of the European Super League: “We know that it is a big business and that I am part of it, but I am just a boy who likes to play soccer. It is not a matter of entity in this case, but soccer around the world”.

pic.twitter.com/qNYaNgyDuk – Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 20, 2021

Along these lines, the Belgian reported that he was able to grow as a footballer on equal terms, something that the Super League would not allow in any case: “This boy came out of a small town in Belgium with the dream of playing at the highest level. I have represented Belgian, German and English football. And also proudly for my country. I have worked and competed against everyone trying to be the best “.

A problem for Manchester City

Manchester City, which according to BBC could leave the European Super League in the coming days, as well as Chelsea, will have to face the next commitments without Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered an injury in the cup match against Chelsea and its evolution will mark the availability for Pep Guardiolto.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The Belgian is a vital piece on the Catalan coach’s slate. This season, the former Chelsea has participated in a total of 35 meetings between all competitions and has scored eight goals and has distributed 16 assists.