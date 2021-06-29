De Boer resigns after Euro elimination

06/29/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

The Netherlands came to the European Championship as one of the great favorites to win the trophy. However, the dream ended earlier than expected, and not precisely before one of the candidates to win this European Championship. The Czech Republic gave the surprise in the round of 16, winning 2-0 and leaving out one of the national teams that led all the rankings.

Frank de Boer is no longer the coach of the national team. After the elimination in the Eurocup, he has ended his stage as coach of the Netherlands: “In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The goal has not been achieved, that is clear“he explained.

“When he approached me to become a national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honor and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that was going to come over me from the moment I was appointed, that the pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the staff in the run-up to such an important game for Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification “, the former coach of the national team ended