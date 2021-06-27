De Boer: “I take full responsibility”

06/27/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

“I assume all the responsibility, if there is someone who has to take the blame, it is me. We have not been at our level despite the fact that we have put the will,” acknowledged the coach of the ‘oranje’ selection, Frank de Boer, after the elimination of his team in the Eurocup at the hands of the Czech Republic (0-2).

“Czech Republic They are a good team, they knew how to generate opportunities and mark them. We knew he was going to be a dangerous rival and he has shown it“De Boer added.

De Boer also explained that at halftime, he spoke to Memphis and Malen about swapping their positions on the field. “They were on the same line of attack, I told them that they would have to change their position on the field to create more danger and generate spaces.

“We did everything in our power to win the game, but it was impossible,” he added.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, I don’t think this is the best time to talk about it. Now we’re aching for elimination“he explained.

“Now we are with emotions on the surface. I have already experienced situations as well as a player: it hurts, it hurts a lot, but then you start to think about the future, so we’ll see“.

“If I could go back I would repeat the system, yes,” argued the coach when asked about the system used, a 3-5-2 that has garnered much criticism in his country.

TO De Boer was also asked about his team’s trip to Budapest, as the team arrived on the eve of the game with just enough time to dine and rest. “That travel plan I think was the best for us at that time,” he justified.