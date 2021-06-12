De Boer confirms the resignation of De Ligt and the ownership of Stekelenburg

06/12/2021 at 2:48 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach, cleared up all the doubts surrounding his team’s debut in the Eurocup, this Sunday against Ukraine at the Amsterdam Arena.

De Boer confirmed that the defender Matthijs de Ligt, which has annoyances in the adductors, will not play against Ukraine. “I prefer not to risk. We have two more games ahead and I want him to be one hundred percent. His injury is not serious, but it is better to wait,” said the coach.

De Ligt was already out in the Netherlands – Georgia, the last friendly preparation of the ‘oranje’ team, which also cannot count on Van Dijk, Liverpool center-back, injured and who is not even among those called up.

De Boer was also clear about the goal. “Number one will go to Stekelenburg,” he said. “I know there has been an intense debate and that Tim [Krul] He is also at a great level, but right now intuition tells me that he must play Marsn “.

At 38 years old, Stekelenburg, Ajax goalkeeper, is the oldest footballer of those who participate in the European Championship. He was the goalkeeper of the Dutch team who conceded Iniesta’s goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

Back with the system

What’s more, De Boer also assured that the Netherlands team will start the European Championship with a 5-3-2. The Dutch coach has faced a very lively debate in his country about the suitability of the system, but defended that it is the best way to face the game.

“It all depends on what you call it: if we draw it as 3-5-2 it sounds more offensive, right? But in the end the important thing is to have the ball, dominate, look for the opposite goal, and that is what we will try to do. ”