De Blasio Promote COVID-19 Vaccination in New York City with Shake Shack

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio and the popular fast food chain, Shake Shack, announced this Thursday that they will offer free hamburgers and fries to those citizens who “dare” to get vaccinated with COVID-19.

During the morning of this Thursday, De Blasio announced the new promotion eating a portion in the middle of a press conference in a more provocative hour for breakfast. The images of the moment did not take long to go viral and go around the world.

“Hmm, vaccination,” the city president said after taking a bite out of a hamburger, in a particular attempt to entice New Yorkers to approach points set up throughout the city to receive the immunization supply.

“There are a lot of people who are ready to get vaccinated, they just haven’t. They need a little additional incentive, ”said De Blasio, who in recent days has announced several strategies to make it easier for all people, regardless of their nationality, to get the vaccine.

As agreed, the Shake Shack chain, born in New York, will offer a ticket for a free hamburger to those who get vaccinated at any inoculation center in the city over the next few days. On the other hand, those who have already received the injection, the restaurant company offers free fries along with the purchase of a sandwich that can only be accessed by presenting the vaccination card.

Incentives of all kinds to encourage citizens have been acquiring a boom in recent weeks in the United States due to the decrease in the rate of vaccination, not due to lack of doses, but due to lack of people to administer it.

The Biden Administration maintains its goal of convincing the undecided in a race against time until July 4, Independence Day “from the virus”, in the words of the president of the national president, when the goal imposed is that 70% of adults have received at least one dose and some 160 million people are immunized.

