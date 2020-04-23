DDT cancels Wrestle Peter Pan 2020 event

DDT cancels the Wrestle Peter Pan 2020 event. The company has been forced to cancel its biggest event of the year due to Covid-19.

The most important event of the year for DDT, Wrestle Peter Pan had to be canceled.

The company announced this decision this morning through social media. The company has said it has been forced to cancel the show due to the worldwide pandemic created by Covid-19.

DDT is currently looking for a new date to celebrate the event. The president of the company, Sanshiro Takagi has commented on twitter that the event does not have a new date decided but that it will take place.

The event was to be held next June 7 at the Saitama Super Arena and was going to count on the presence of Kenny Omega in the first time that Omega would step on Japanese soil in this 2020. The announcement of the show was made in February shortly before the Covid-19 appeared.

In recent weeks there has been an uptick in Coronavirus cases in the country and the government has decreed a state of emergency asking its citizens to stay at home.

This new declaration of the state of emergency has made companies like AJPW have canceled their Champion Carnival tournament and this morning Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the cancellation of all their shows for the month of May.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!