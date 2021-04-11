DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Trailer Releases

The DC and The CW series, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, releases its trailer for the sixth season. Surprises and news surround the advance.

One of the series of Arrowverse, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, has achieved significant success, so it was decided to renew once more and now give way to a sixth season. In the last hours, The CW released the trailer for it.

One of the most relevant news of expectation content is the date it will be released. The next installment of Legends begins on May 2 with the release of the first episode.

Other news that have surrounded the previous announcement are in relation to the cast of the program. The first one involves the young actor Bodhi sabongui, who will be part of the cast of Black adam. Some media assure that he will play Osiris, but this role could be filled by James Cusati-Moyer.

Therefore, the possibility of Sabongui repeating the role he plays in the series would not be unreasonable.

On the other hand, David ramsey, known for personifying John diggle would be present in the new part of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

According to the media CBR.com, Ramsey would return to the DC television universe, but not to play Arrow’s friend, but in a different character. In the end we will have to wait to see reality. The truth is that he will direct one of the chapters.

About the trailer

In the video you can see the team, now led by Ava Sharp Y Nate Heywood (Steel), in search of Sara Lance, who had been captured by aliens.

According to informational portals, a new character named Esperanza Cruz (Spooner), will be recurring and possible member of the main group. The new heroine will be played by Lisseth Chávez.

Finally, another of the highlights of the new information related to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is the list of episode titles, being the following:

6 × 01: “Ground Control to Sara Lance” 6 × 02: “Meat: The Legends” 6 × 03: “The Ex-Factor” 6 × 04: “Bay of Squids” 6 × 05: “The Satanist’s Apprentice” 6 × 06: “Bishop’s Gambit” 6 × 07: “Back to the Finale Part II” 6 × 08: “Stressed Western” 6 × 09: “This is Gus” 6 × 10: “Bad Blood” 6 × 11: “The Final Frame ”6 × 12:“ Bored On Board Onboard ”

Now we will have to wait less than a month to see how the adventures continue in the Waverider.