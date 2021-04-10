DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 First Promo

The next May 2 Season 6 of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, The CW series dedicated to this unusual group of heroes. To promote that premiere in less than a month, the television network has released the first official look of the new season, the trailer for this sixth season that presents us aliens that the Legends will have to face in these new episodes.

In this promo, the Waverider crew is on a mission to rescue Captain Sara Lance, who was kidnapped by aliens at the end of the season last June. “There are aliens gathered throughout history”Nate declares shortly before one of them crashes into the ship’s windshield. The teaser also offers a first look at the new member of the team, Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, played by what will be a new series regular, Lisseth Chavez. With Sara in the clutches of beings from another world, the Legends recruit this “gun Texan” Spooner, “who was abducted by aliens when she was a child.

Along with the description of the new season that we leave you below, we have the list of the titles of the first episodes of the season:

6 × 01: “Ground Control to Sara Lance” (Directed by Kevin Mock; written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner) 6 × 02: “Meat: The Legends” (Directed by Rachel Talalay; written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust) 6 × 03: “The Ex-Factor” (Directed by David Geddes; written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter) 6 × 04: “Bay of Squids” (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; written by Phil Klemmer) 6 × 05: “The Satanist’s Apprentice ”(Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt) 6 × 06:“ Bishop’s Gambit ”(Directed by Kevin Mock; written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever) 6 × 07:“ Back to the Finale Part II ”( Directed by Glen Winter; written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner) 6 × 08: “Stressed Western” (Directed by David Ramsey; written by Matthew Maala) 6 × 09: “This is Gus” (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; written by Tyron B. Carter) 6 × 10: “Bad Blood” (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; written by Grainee Godfree) 6 × 11: “The Final Frame” (Directed by Jes Macallan; written by James Eagan and Ray Utarna chitt) 6 × 12: “Bored On Board Onboard” (Directed by Harry Jierjian; written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot) 6 × 13: “Silence of the Sonograms” (Directed by Nico Sachse; written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

The official description of the season is as follows: