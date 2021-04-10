DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 First Promo

The next May 2 Season 6 of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, The CW series dedicated to this unusual group of heroes. To promote that premiere in less than a month, the television network has released the first official look of the new season, the trailer for this sixth season that presents us aliens that the Legends will have to face in these new episodes.
In this promo, the Waverider crew is on a mission to rescue Captain Sara Lance, who was kidnapped by aliens at the end of the season last June. “There are aliens gathered throughout history”Nate declares shortly before one of them crashes into the ship’s windshield. The teaser also offers a first look at the new member of the team, Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, played by what will be a new series regular, Lisseth Chavez. With Sara in the clutches of beings from another world, the Legends recruit this “gun Texan” Spooner, “who was abducted by aliens when she was a child.
Along with the description of the new season that we leave you below, we have the list of the titles of the first episodes of the season:
6 × 01: “Ground Control to Sara Lance” (Directed by Kevin Mock; written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner) 6 × 02: “Meat: The Legends” (Directed by Rachel Talalay; written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust) 6 × 03: “The Ex-Factor” (Directed by David Geddes; written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter) 6 × 04: “Bay of Squids” (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; written by Phil Klemmer) 6 × 05: “The Satanist’s Apprentice ”(Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt) 6 × 06:“ Bishop’s Gambit ”(Directed by Kevin Mock; written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever) 6 × 07:“ Back to the Finale Part II ”( Directed by Glen Winter; written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner) 6 × 08: “Stressed Western” (Directed by David Ramsey; written by Matthew Maala) 6 × 09: “This is Gus” (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; written by Tyron B. Carter) 6 × 10: “Bad Blood” (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; written by Grainee Godfree) 6 × 11: “The Final Frame” (Directed by Jes Macallan; written by James Eagan and Ray Utarna chitt) 6 × 12: “Bored On Board Onboard” (Directed by Harry Jierjian; written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot) 6 × 13: “Silence of the Sonograms” (Directed by Nico Sachse; written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)
The official description of the season is as follows:
Having spent the last season trying to locate the Loom of Destiny to bring back their dead companions and save the world from mind control, the Legends must now save history from an enemy unlike any they have encountered in the past or in the future. Timeship Waverider co-captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have faced monsters, temporal anomalies, and most recently villains from hell, but this season they’ll be up against something yet. more challenging and strange… aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal.
Fighting the aliens on the timeline as they work to bring back their missing teammate, it will take more than the combined powers of a dark wizard, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist and Waverider OG, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); a historian turned into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a fresh out of hell, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); and a brother-sister duo wielding an air totem, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world (and beyond) for the sixth time. This time around, they must recruit a new Legend, a gun-wielding Texan named Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) who was abducted by aliens as a child and given powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic enemies. Either that, or she’s just crazy.