DCODE festival postponed to 2022

MADRID, Jun 30 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The DCODE festival, scheduled for 10 and September 11, 2021, has been postponed to the year 2022, due to “current circumstances and uncertainty” generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the past few months, the organization has been working hard studying all possible options to move forward with DCODE 2021, but the current circumstances and the uncertainty that still exist do not allow us to celebrate the festival of always, the one that the public is waiting for and deserves after this difficult year, “said the organization.

“We will meet again at DCODE in September next year, hugging, jumping, singing at the top of our lungs and lying on the grass “, added the festival in a message launched on social networks.

The organizers have explained that the people who have purchased passes or tickets for DCODE will receive this Wednesday, June 30, an e-mail with the detailed instructions that they must follow to keep them for the 2022 edition or to request their return.

“DCODE wants again to thank all the support received from the public, the artists, the Complutense University of Madrid, the sponsors, the media, as well as the team and companies that make the festival possible. See you in September 2022! “, He concluded.