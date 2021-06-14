DCM celebrates its Awards 2021 | News | Infrastructures

This atypical 2021, in which the pandemic is still giving its tail, Data Center Market, a reference magazine in the sector, has wanted to give continuity to the celebration of its traditional awards. In online format and with an original visual aesthetic, the event has had the welcome from the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who reminded attendees of the city’s commitment to establish itself as a digital hub for Southern Europe.

In this edition, the sponsors have been AEON Engineering, Bergvik, CommScope, Dell Technologies, Global Switch, PQC, Systam and Vertiv.

Next, we go on to relate the awarded projects:

In the category CPD of the year to the Public Administration, the winning company has turned out to be the Council of Vigo, which within its digital transformation strategy, considered the renewal of its main data center, 35 years old. The objectives were to improve the provision of municipal IT services, increasing the availability, robustness and physical security of the systems. In addition, they have achieved greater energy efficiency and related cost savings.

For its part, in the category CPD Modernization project, AENA has been an award-winning company. The construction of a new CPD in Terminal 4 of the Madrid-Barajas Airport allowed Aena to apply design criteria based on an Automated Infrastructure Management system in real time. A converged solution was needed capable of supporting high speeds, 10G, 40G and 100G (and in the future 400G), on which to deploy a common communication and network storage solution.

Indra has received the award in the Network Infrastructure innovation project category because it needed to renew its traditional network architecture, which had become obsolete and did not respond to its global management and control needs. To do this, they resorted to an SD-WAN solution that has allowed them to position themselves as a customer not tied to a communications provider, giving them the option to choose according to their needs and geographies. Work has been done for a total of 90 company headquarters distributed throughout the world, making an analysis by center, identifying different types of headquarters based on their bandwidth needs and their criticality.

DE-CIX offers its interconnection services in the Global Switch data center in Madrid. Its premium solutions, such as Cloud Exchange and GlobePEER Remote, allow companies present at Global Switch Madrid to connect with the world’s largest neutral interconnection ecosystem at DE-CIX Frankfurt, and remotely access the 28 locations where DE is present. -CIX globally. For this reason, it has been deserving of the award in the Connectivity category of the CPD.

The best DCIM implementation project and control of the CPD the winning company is Adam, dedicated to hosting and IaaS services, as it has implemented a global DCIM solution for the global management of its data centers, placing emphasis on improving efficiency, monitoring, asset management and cabling. The company currently enjoys an architecture that complies with five axes: reliability, security, multi-manufacturer, multi-site and full technical self-sufficiency.

In the category Innovation in false floor solution in the data center, the winner has been DATA4. The colocation provider required very specific and special characteristics, which go beyond the typical required by a raised floor. And, on the one hand, it needed to increase cooling efficiency, for which it was necessary to achieve a separation of pedestals much higher than the traditional ones. In addition, they have been concerned with ensuring maximum operational safety for their workers, for which it has been essential to have a fully stable raised access floor, avoiding any possible accident.

Finally, and given that PQC is an engineering and architecture consultancy that provides technology and knowledge in projects related to critical environments, during these 25 years PQC has been a traveling companion in multiple projects and a perfect ally. Today the company has a significant international presence, especially in Europe and Latin America. A company that has established itself as a benchmark in data centers. With this award, DCM wants to recognize PQC for its 25 years in the Data Center sector.