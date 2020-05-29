After a long campaign of fans asking to see the original version of what was going to be the movie of the team of heroes of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) it will finally come true, even though one might think that this decision would cause Annoyance, it seems that it is not, example of this is that key elements of ‘The Flash’ support the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

HBO Max finally decided to bring Snyder’s vision to life for the new streaming service.. Many fans are excited to see what the movie might have been like if Snyder had stayed on as director.

Among all those fans now include the two directors of the film that has been delayed on multiple occasions, ‘The Flash’.

This is a surprising fact for the original DCEU plans, as if ‘Justice League’ was intended to be the masterpiece of this universe, a ‘Flashpoint’ comic-centric film was intended to be an important branch of the tree of The Superheroes.

Unfortunately, The collaboration in directing between Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley never materialized, and both abandoned the project in 2019, after many changes Andrés Muschietti is now developing a project focused on Flash, which will be released in 2022.

Still, Goldstein and Daley are fans of the DCEU and are excited to see what the fuss about the formerly called Snyder Cut is all about.

In an interview, former directors of ‘The Flash’ support the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Goldstein was very direct, saying “it was time” in reference to his arrival. Meanwhile, Daley called this project’s ability to exist and be presented to the public as an opportunity for filmmakers to share their vision with the world, without the influence of studios and producers.

Goldstein and Daley never got to a point where creating ‘The Flash’ from a director’s cut was possible, but they did have a vision of what the superhero movie could be, so it only makes sense that they were curious for knowing what another superhero’s vision was.

Directors are currently working on the reboot of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, which is slated for release in 2022.