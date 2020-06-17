The virtual event will feature exclusive panels and will take place on August 22

One fact is that WB Games has a new bat game on its hands.

Photo:

DC Comics / Courtesy

Warner reported that will host a new free virtual event for their fans to gather and witness first-hand announcements related to all of DC.

His name is DC FanDome and Warner It is promoting it as the place where big announcements will be made and where there will be news, exclusive videos and themed worlds designed to entertain the faithful followers of the editorial of Batman and Superman.

Of course one of the strong cards is related to the Justice League Snyder Cut and The Batman, the solo film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson.

The virtual event will feature exclusive panels from ‘Aquaman’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam!’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Justice League’ by Zack Snyder, It will take place on August 22.

#DCFanDome. – Virtual event will feature exclusive panels from ‘Aquaman’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam!’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Justice League’ by Zack Snyder In addition to news on television, comics and video games

Set aside now this August 22-23 pic.twitter.com/nftAG1YJhM – DC Universe (@DCUmx) June 16, 2020

But those who have followed Batman through the Arkham saga (for sure, the best video games of the bat) they will surely be aware of what WB Games can reveal, whose participation in DC FanDome is confirmed.

One fact is that WB Games is bringing up a new bat game, so much so that comic writer Scott Snyder retweeted a post from developer WB Games Montréal, responsible for Batman: Arkham Origins, and added the text “Wait for it”. Beware of the Court of the Owls ”, but moments later he deleted the tweet.