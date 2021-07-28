DC wants to continue counting on James Gunn after The Suicide Squad

It looks like James Gunn’s run at DC Films won’t end with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, and we’ll be able to see him back in the DCEU soon.

James Gunn is set to wrap up his participation in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a Christmas special of the group that will air on Disney +. However, with one movie and only one season of a TV spinoff, it seems like he’s not done with the DC Universe yet. According to James Gunn, responding to a question from a fan on Twitter, he has had conversations with Warner Bros about what could be in his future after The Suicide Squad, if it is a sequel to this, or another season of Peacemaker, or if it could participating in a different project of the DC Universe is something that has not been clarified yet.

You can see the tweet below

@JamesGunn Do you have some discussions with Warner and DC for another DC project after Peacemaker? I will be very happy if you answer James! 😍 – The Thinker (@TheThinkerFr) July 27, 2021

Gunn has long argued that he enjoys building his own universes to play with; that’s why, after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, he never expressed any interest in making a Star Wars movie. It’s possible that, whether in the form of a sequel to The Suicide Squad or as part of one of DC’s other lesser-known properties that is going to be adapted for film or television, Gunn can find a world he’s passionate about building.

He also said during the production of Peacemaker that he could see himself gravitating toward more television work, rather than movies, in the coming years. He’s also suggested that Peacemaker itself could be more than one season long, and that he has more ideas for potential spinoffs if The Suicide Squad turns out to be a big hit and Warner is interested.

DC’s multiverse on the way

Gunn’s Suicide Squad will be DC’s first major live-action release since Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and it ushers in an era for DC Films where no one is sure what the rules are. Movies like Matt Reeves’ The Batman are standalone titles set in their own universes … but even they might meet the heroes originally cast during the Snyder years, as 2022’s The Flash is set to feature the multiverse of the DCEU. Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, who appeared alongside his arrowverse series counterpart (played by Grant Gustin) in 2019’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, served to blaze that trail in DC.

The Flash will feature two Batman from different film adaptations, the one played by Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder’s time as director of Batman v Superman and Justice League; and Michael Keaton from the 90s movies directed by Tim Burton, it will also feature Supergirl played by Sasha Calle.