DC United win against Inter Miami in the second half (1-0)

06/20/2021 at 4:06 AM CEST

The DC United won 1-0 against Miami during the meeting held this Sunday in the Audi Field. The DC United came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-3 victory against the Inter Miami. For his part, Inter Miami he was defeated 0-3 in the last game he played against the DC United. After the match, the Washington team is sixth at the end of the match, while the Miami is eleventh.

During the first period of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him DC United, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Kamara at 73 minutes, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the DC United from Hernan Losada relieved Nyeman, Robertha, Griffin Yow, Blackberry Y Brilliant for Felipe Martins, Perez, Kamara, Walls Y Julian Gressel, while the technician of the Miami, Phil Neville, ordered the entry of Ulloa, Leerdam, Jones Y Higuain to supply Chapman, Morgan, Makoun Y Brek Shea.

A total of six yellow cards and two red cards were shown in the match. The Washington players showed a yellow card to Walls Y Felipe Martins, While in the Inter Miami was admonished with yellow to Makoun, Carranza, Gregore Y Jones and with red to Gregore (2 yellow) and Shawcross.

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to day 11, the DC United ranked sixth, while the Miami is eleventh.

Data sheetDC United:Hamid, Hines-Ike, Pines, Najar, Felipe Martins (Nyeman, min.63), Canouse, Paredes (Mora, min.83), Julian Gressel (Brillant, min.92), Perez (Robertha, min.63), Kamara (Griffin Yow, min.83) and ArriolaInter Miami:McCarthy, Makoun (Jones, min.80), Shawcross, González Pirez, Figal, Matuidi, Gregore, Chapman (Ulloa, min.58), Brek Shea (Higuaín, min.80), Morgan (Leerdam, min.73) and CarranzaStadium:Audi FieldGoals:Kamara (1-0, min. 73)