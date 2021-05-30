DC United takes all three points home after beating Inter Miami (0-3)

05/30/2021 at 4:09 AM CEST

The DC United showed his best version during the match played in the Inter Miami against him Miami, which ended with a win (0-3). The Inter Miami arrived with the intention of returning to the winning path after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Chicago Fire. For his part, DC United he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Orlando City. Thanks to this result, the Washington team is ninth, while the Miami he is eleventh at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for him DC United, who fired the starting gun at the Inter Miami through a goal from Kamara In the 15th minute, the Washington team joined in again, increasing the gap to 0-2 thanks to a goal from Arriola in minute 21, thus closing the first period with a 0-2 on the scoreboard.

After halfway through the match, in the second half came the goal for the Washington team, who put more land in between with a new goal from Kamara, thus achieving a double in the 71st minute. Finally, the duel ended with a 0-3 in the light.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all the available changes. In the Miami they entered Brek Shea, Chapman, Leerdam, Higuain Y Azcona replacing Ulloa, Makoun, Carranza, Matuidi Y Jones, Meanwhile he DC United gave entrance to Blackberry, Felipe Martins, Brilliant, Nyeman Y Queen for Perez, Walls, Najar, Arriola Y Brown.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Figal from the team of Miami Y Walls, Arriola Y Hines-Ike Washington’s team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Miami remains with eight points and the DC United achieves nine points after winning the match.

Data sheetInter Miami:McCarthy, Makoun (Chapman, min.61), Shawcross, Jones (Azcona, min.81), Figal, Matuidi (Higuaín, min.61), Gregore, Ulloa (Brek Shea, min.46), Carranza (Leerdam, min .61), Morgan and HiguaínDC United:Hamid, Canouse, Pines, Hines-Ike, Paredes (Felipe Martins, min.61), Moreno (Reyna, min.80), Arriola (Nyeman, min.80), Najar (Brillant, min.75), Julian Gressel, Perez (Mora, min.46) and KamaraStadium:Inter Miami CF StadiumGoals:Kamara (0-1, min. 15), Arriola (0-2, min. 21) and Kamara (0-3, min. 71)