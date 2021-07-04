DC United shows their might after beating Toronto FC (7-1)

07/04/2021 at 01:36 CEST

The DC United signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Toronto fc during the match played in the Audi Field this Saturday, which ended with a score of 7-1. The DC United He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game held against him Montreal Impact. Regarding the Torontonian team, the Toronto fc lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Cincinnati and accumulated five consecutive defeats in the competition. With this result, the Washington group is fifth, while the Toronto fc It is fourteenth after the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Washington team, which kicked off at the Audi Field thanks to the success of Walls as soon as the game started, in minute 2. Subsequently, the locals scored again thanks to a goal from Robertha in the 9th minute that established the 2-0 in favor of DC United. After this, a new occasion increased the score of the premises through a goal in his own goal of Priso-Mbongue at 21 minutes he left a 3-0 for him DC United. The Torontonian set reduced differences by a bit of Akinola moments before the final whistle, at 40, ending the first half with a 3-1 score.

In the second half luck came for him DC United, who increased his distance with a goal from Arriola in the 71st minute. Later the Washington team scored, increasing distances with a goal of Kamara in minute 82. After a new move increased the score of the DC United in minute 85 thanks to a goal of Asad. Then he dialed the DC United, who distanced himself through a goal from Griffin Yow in the aftermath, in the 90, ending the match with the result of 7-1.

The coach of the DC United gave entrance to Alfaro, Griffin Yow, Asad, Kamara Y Nyeman for Julian Gressel, Perez, Najar, Robertha Y Brown, Meanwhile he Toronto fc gave the green light to Soteldo, Auro, Pozuelo Y Dwyer, which came to replace Shaffelburg, Gonzalez, Priso-Mbongue Y Akinola.

The referee showed a total of five cards: a yellow card to the DC United, specifically to Julian Gressel and three to Toronto fc (Gonzalez, Osorio Y Zavaleta). Also, there was a red card to Zavaleta (2 yellows) by the Torontonian team.

With this good performance the DC United it rises to 16 points in Major League Soccer and remains in fifth place in the standings, occupying a spot leading to a playoff spot for the championship. For his part, Toronto fc it remains with five points with which it reached this fourteenth day.

Data sheetDC United:Hamid, Najar (Asad, min.76), Pines, Hines-Ike, Canouse, Moreno (Nyeman, min.82), Paredes, Julian Gressel (Alfaro, min.62), Perez (Griffin Yow, min.63), Robertha (Kamara, min.76) and ArriolaToronto FC:Bono, González (Auro, min.46), Mavinga, Zavaleta, Shaffelburg (Soteldo, min.46), Bradley, Priso-Mbongue (Pozuelo, min.51), Laryea, Lawrence, Osorio and Akinola (Dwyer, min.76 )Stadium:Audi FieldGoals:Paredes (1-0, min. 2), Robertha (2-0, min. 9), Priso-Mbongue (3-0, min. 21), Akinola (3-1, min. 40), Arriola (4- 1, min. 71), Kamara (5-1, min. 82), Asad (6-1, min. 85) and Griffin Yow (7-1, min. 90)