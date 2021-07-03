DC United host Toronto FC on matchday 14

07/02/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 11:30 p.m. the match of the fourteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory at DC United and to Toronto fc in the Audi Field.

The DC United faces the fourteenth day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after having drawn 0-0 against the Montreal Impact in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won four of the 10 matches played so far in Major League Soccer and have scored 11 goals conceded to nine in favor.

For his part, Toronto fc lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Cincinnati, so that a victory over the DC United it would help him improve his career in the championship. To date, of the 10 games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won one of them with a balance of 12 goals scored against 20 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the DC United He has three wins and two losses in five games played at home, which means that he is not taking advantage of the home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Toronto fc He has lost five times and has drawn once in his six games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the DC United.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Audi Field, obtaining as a result six victories, four defeats and six draws in favor of the DC United. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of four games in a row without losing at home against the Toronto fc. The last match between DC United and the Toronto fc In this competition it was played in September 2020 and ended in a draw (2-2).

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the home team has an advantage of eight points with respect to the Toronto fc. The team of Hernan Losada he ranks eighth with 13 points on his scoreboard. As for the rival, the Toronto fc, is in thirteenth position with five points.