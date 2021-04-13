DC United hired Lucy Rushton, first manager in Major League Soccer since 1999



Rushton leaves Atlanta United, a club where he served as an analyst.

Photo: Kirk Irwin / Getty Images

The club DC United of the Major League Soccer (MLS) hired Lucy Rushton as its new general manager, as reported by Sportico. With this, Rushton would become the second woman to assume management of an MLS team. The first was Kynne Meterparel, with San Jose Clash, in 1999.

Lucy has been working in MLS since 2015, when Atlanta United hired her as the head of technical recruiting and video analytics. It is the first movement in management carried out by the capital’s organization in 13 years. He worked in English football with two teams: Reading and Watford.

HUGE news on the #DCU front. The club has hired Lucy Rushton, formerly of #ATLUTD, as its new GM. Dave Kasper, the club’s current GM, will move to a different role at the club. I’ve got details here: https://t.co/88db5y2YCz – Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) April 12, 2021

Rushton replaces Dave Kasper, a former general manager, who will now take up a new role as president of soccer operations. In addition, she will be the second woman to lead an organization in American sports today, following the appointment of Kim Ng as general manager of the Miami Marlins.