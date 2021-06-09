DC to release 3 of its most anticipated premieres on HBO Max, not on film

DC fans are looking forward to more information on three films in the franchise. However, it seems that the company has no interest in them reaching the cinema.

Dc comics he is already beginning to prepare three of his most anticipated films. The announcement of the start of pre-production for these titles already provides a piece of reassurance for many fans. However, the illusion could be truncated by fully knowing the company’s plans.

According Los Angeles Times, the publisher, which depends on its audiovisual content on Warner Bros., had to give in to some conditions given the circumstances. This reality suggests that, as part of the agreement between WarnerMedia Y Discovery, some premieres will go to the cinema and others will not.

The company seeks to set a trend and enter the competition strong, so the best option, according to them, will be that some of its most anticipated productions arrive directly and exclusively in the catalog of the alliance’s streaming platform. Is about HBO Max, space destined to receive all the content of said media conglomerate.

This means that many of the releases on DC’s schedule, which represent high profits for the production company, will be affected by the decision. But … calm down! The Flash, Shazam 2, Black adam, Aquaman 2, The batman Y The Suicide Squad Yes, they can be seen on the big screen. However, the same will not happen with all the products in the house.

This includes Blue beetle, Static Shock Y Batgirl, which will only go to the HBO platform and not to international billboards.

Darren Criss would play Blue Beetle

Not much is known about these feature films yet, nor are there release dates. However, it was already known about the first that the work plans began.

The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto placeholder image, who confirmed all of the above in Instagram. The script will be borne by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. From the little that was known about history, it is known that it will focus on Jaime Reyes, the third bearer of the beetle’s identity.