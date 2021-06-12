DC managed to sign John Krasinski before Marvel Studios

Faced with the refusal to star in Fantastic 4, John Krasinski accepts a proposal from DC, putting Marvel to suffer.

The search for an actor to play Reed richards it doesn’t seem easy and Marvel He has given everything to sign his great candidate. However, despite the great economic offers and practically pleas on the part of Kevin Feige, the study has not succeeded. In addition, the option becomes more difficult, since it seems that the competition, DC, managed to sign him first.

If it’s about John krasinski, who along with his wife, Emily blunt, they are the dream couple that ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ seeks to star Fantastic 4. However, the artists have been reluctant to be in the production. Blunt reveals his apathy for superhero films, but his partner has just signed on for one.

Although it is not a traditional project, the interpreter will be on the select list of casts of productions based on comics. The celebrity will be part of DC League of Super Pets and there is talk of something out of the ordinary not only because it is an animated film, but because the characters are animals.

So, we will have to wait until May 2022 to see what Krasinski’s participation in the feature film will be like, since not much has been revealed about it yet. In fact, it has not been announced who will give his voice.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that he is not the only great star of the delivery, but is part of a firmament of Hollywood who will be present at work. A few weeks ago it was stated that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be the protagonist. The former fighter will play Krypto, the dog of Superman.

Also, the renowned comedian Kevin Hart will be present in the credits. The actor will be in charge of fulfilling the role of Ace the Bat Hound, the dog of Batman.

In the casting will be super personalities of the middle like Keanu Reeves Vanessa baye, Kate mckinnon, Natasha lyonne Y Diego Luna.

Source: Collider