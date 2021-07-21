DC looks for Batgirl: these are the four actresses who would be in the casting process

DC has activated the bat signal. But not for Batman to come, who is busy in the post-production process of his own movie, Matt Reeves’s ‘The Batman’. Whom DC is looking for is Batgirl, the alter ego of Barbara Gordon, Commissioner Gordon’s daughter, who will have her own movie in the near future.

And there are already actresses auditioning for the role. Deadline has revealed that four young interpreters would be immersed in the casting process these days to become Batgirl: Leslie Grace, Haley Lu Richardson, Isabela Merced and Zoey Deutch.

The first is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter who has three Latin Grammys to her credit, although her only work as an actress so far is in the musical still in theaters ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’. She and Richardson would be, according to The Wrap, the strongest applicants in the process right now. The latter is also 26 years old and has starred in the films ‘A two meters from you’, ‘Columbus’ and ‘The Last Survivors’. She also participated in ‘On the Edge of Seventeen’ and was one of the kidnapped teenagers in ‘Multiple’ by M. Night Shyamalan. According to Deadline, Richardson was in the casting process but would have already abandoned it.

Isabela Merced is a 20-year-old actress and singer who played the flesh and blood version of Dora the Explorer in the movie ‘Dora and the Lost City’, and is also known for her roles in “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Sicario: The Day of the Soldier.” Zoey Deutch is 25 years old and has starred in the films ‘Vampire Academy’ and ‘If I don’t wake up’. He has also appeared in titles such as ‘Zombieland: Kill and Finish’ and ‘How to Get Rid of Your Boss’, and one of his latest works has been ‘The Politician’, the Netflix series created by Ryan Murphy.

Exclusive to HBO Max

“Batgirl” will be an exclusive film for HBO Max that will not go through theaters. The directors of ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in charge of shaping the project, based on a script by Christina Hodson. The screenwriter has previously written for DC ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)’ and ‘The Flash’, which is currently filming.

Batgirl appeared in the original Batman series from the 1960s, played by Yvonne Craig, and Alicia Silverstone also played a version of the character in ‘Batman & Robin’; this movie will be the first one focused on the character. The project was announced in 2017, but at the time it was to be led by Joss Whedon, who jumped ship in 2018.