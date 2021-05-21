‘DC League of Super-Pets’ feature the lead voice of Dwayne Johnson

Thanks to Deadline we have learned that Dwayne Johnson (‘Pain and money’) will star in the future animated film from Warner Bros.,‘DC League of Super-Pets’ (in Spain ‘Legion of Super-Pets’). The role of the actor will be that of Krypto the superdog, in a film that will also be produced by Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks.

This future animated adventure will feature a script and direction by Jared Sterny Sam Levine, in a premiere dated May 20, 2022. The film will therefore open the week before the New Year’s Day weekend in the United States next year. a weekend that is currently packed with major premieres like ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and an untitled Disney live action movie.

This new project from Warner Animation Group will be the first film to star Superman’s best friend. Patricia Hicks and Stern of Seven Bucks Productions, Johnson, Dany García and Hiram García are producing, with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller serving as executive producers.

The Legion of Super-Pets is a team of super-powered pets in the pre-Crisis DC Universe created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Its members included Krypto, Superboy’s companion dog, and Streaky, Superman’s pet. Although its members appeared in earlier stories, the group first appeared as a team in Adventure Comics 293 magazine (February 1962) in a League of Super-Heroes story.

Other characters in the comics will be Comet, Supergirl’s horse; Gleek and Beepo, two super powerful monkeys; Ace the Bat-hound, Batman and Robin’s canine companion; Jumpa, Wonder Woman’s kangaroo companion; Topo, Aquaman’s companion octopus; Whatzit, the speedy turtle from Flash; Finally, the leader of the team is the squirrel Ch’p, the only member who is not anyone’s pet, since he is a Green Lantern from another world.