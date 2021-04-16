DC has revealed that Batman’s rival is LGBTQ + – Tomatazos

Over the years, the comics have been updated to have more female and LGBTQ + representation. DC has not been an exception to this. Over the years they have been introducing various characters who are gay, bisexual, asexual, trans, non-binary and lesbian or revealing that some old ones are. Among them we find Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Batwoman, Alan Scott, Alysia Yeoh, Jess Chambers.

It was recently revealed that a Batman character belongs to the LGBTQ + community. What character is it? It’s a relatively new one called Ghost-Maker. It’s something he was missing: a rival to Bruce Wayne. It’s about someone from his past that he trained with martial arts. Over the years he became a vigilante who does not hesitate to kill criminals in Southeast Asia, which is his area of ​​operations. Bruce recently asked her to help him defend Gotham City without murdering anyone. His old rival saw it as a challenge and gladly accepted.

In issue 107 of the current Batman series, it was revealed that the character is likely bisexual or pansexual, although in his own words sex is not a pleasant activity but a type of meditation:

[Es] more of a meditation technique than anything else

In that issue in question you can see that character in his private jet getting out of bed where he lay moments before with a man and a woman. So that there would be no ambiguity about this Ménage à trois, the character calls the man “handsome”. Here you can see the scene in which this detail about her sexuality was revealed:

If you want to know what the dialogue says, here is a translation:

I thought we were just getting started here. Are you sure you have to go?

I’m afraid so my handsome friend. The only way to get where I am going is by jumping out of a plane and we are closing in fast. You will be pleased to know that I solved six crimes in the last hours of carnal delight. What’s left of the champagne and food is for you to enjoy. It is very likely that we will never see or speak again, but remember the Ghost-Maker is not a man, he is a legend. So feel free to embellish the story of our brief time together. Add some ninjas and a killer robot or two for more flavor.

The character was created by the writer of Batman James Tynion IV and debuted last year. Just at that time the author wrote in his newsletter the reason why he wanted to introduce such a character into the world of Batman. The reason is simple; I wanted him to have a rival:

I remember a few years ago, just when I found out that DC Comics was developing children’s works and YA… I approached the editor in charge of the show with an idea. I wanted to make a book with the energy of a shonen manga […] The character who gave rise to the whole idea was Bruce’s rival. The rationale behind that idea was to create a Zuko for the Aang who is Bruce. The Gary Oak for his Ash Ketchum. The Draco Malfoy from his Harry Potter.

That comic never came into being, but he decided to revive the character for the main series The Dark Knight. I think it’s interesting that it was inspired by shonen manga, since in that genre rivals are an important part of the plots: all Goku has his Vegeta, all Naruto his Sasuke, all Midoriya has his Bakugo and all Asta has his Yuno. It is interesting that this concept has been adapted to the bat comics. The result is a character who appears to be the most brutal mirror of Bruce Wayne.

One question one can ask at this point is whether we will see something of the sort in The Batman. Time will tell

