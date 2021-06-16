DC didn’t allow Batman to have oral sex with Catwoman, but the internet has already fixed it

You cannot put doors to the field. That’s the lesson DC has learned this week. The studio has been known to ban the creators of the animated series ‘Harley Quinn’ from including an explicit sex scene between Batman and Catwoman, but the news has gone viral, filling social networks with conversation around it.

The specific sexual act consisted of Batman having oral sex with Catwoman, an image that was too racy that DC executives would not allow to happen.. The reason? That that would make it difficult to sell Batman toys. And that the series, ‘Harley Quinn’, is animation for adults, with an R rating, and its tone has been markedly subversive for three seasons.

This is how Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, creators and executive producers of ‘Harley Quinn’, told it in a Variety report: “It is incredibly rewarding and free to use characters that are considered villains because you have much more margin. A perfect example is in this third season, in which we had a moment where Batman was performing oral sex on Catwoman. And DC told us, “You can’t do that. Absolutely”. Like, “Heroes don’t do that.” So we said, “Are you saying that heroes are selfish lovers?” And they answered us: «No, it is that we sell hero toys. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman also has oral sex »“.

Even so, the writers say that DC has been very understanding throughout the series and has allowed them to go overboard on several occasions. Simply, do not touch the merchandising.

‘Harley Quinn’, in which Kaley Cuoco gives voice to the crazy antiheroine, has not yet been seen in Spain. In the US it is on HBO Max, so perhaps the series will arrive in our country this year, when the platform lands in this territory.

#BatmanEatsPussy

As expected, social networks have been filled with people defending that Batman does practice oral sex. The Dark Knight is the protagonist of hashtags like #BatmanEatsPussy or #BatmanGoesDown, and the cartoonist Richard Pace has been in charge of immortalizing the image with a fan art. It may not be official, but in our hearts it is already canon.

By popular request # Batman # batmangoesdown # Batmaneatspussy pic.twitter.com/oVOrC6OF44 ? Richard Pace (@rpace) June 14, 2021

Where we will see Harley Quinn soon (although not Batman or Catwoman, we think) is in ‘The Suicide Squad’, which hits theaters on July 31.