By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/19/2020 6:32 pm

Originally, only the Green Lantern Corps., but now we already have Reds, Oranges, Yellows, Blues, Indigos, Violets, Blacks, Whites and Ultraviolets. The universe of DC Comics will expand further with the arrival of the Gold Lantern Corps., a new team of intergalactic guardians who will debut this year with their own comic.

The Gold Lanterns will have their debut in DC Comics Legion of Super-Heroes, Number 6. Like the rest, these guardians have their own symbol, but what really sets them apart from all the others is that they wear two rings instead of just one. The first is the standard ring Legion, which allows them to fly, but the second is a mysterious Golden ring.

In a recent interview with Brian Michael Bendis, a comic book writer and draftsman, revealed the following about Gold lantern and its association with Legionaries:

“I don’t think any of them are weird. I’m not lying; they are great. We have Monster Boy on the way. We have the Gold Lanterns on the way. We have a new Doctor Fate. So we will see the future of magic in DC. I’m also receiving a lot of positive feedback on the Timber Wolf design, so I’m very happy to hear that. ”

These Gold Lantern Corps they obtain their power from the happiness and joy of their members, who are not many by the way. This ring can only be used by those who have done nothing but express happiness and joy throughout their lives. Its former leader, Sot’osHe has lived for thousands of years and as such has become insane from a life full of joy and happiness.

The Legion of Superheroes: Millennium # 1 It will launch on September 18 of this year.

Via: Herald-Post

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla revelation sets new record for Ubisoft



Ruby Rose abandons the role of Batwoman

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.