Joker can cause a lot of physical damage to his victims, but a new DC Comics story explores some of the psychological damage they also have to suffer.

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Joker, many of the leading comic book authors combined to create a 100-page special featuring brand new stories from the great villain of Batman and DC Comics. Written by Scott Snyder with the drawings of Jock, the first comic book story, Scars, sees a former police officer from Gotham in a therapy session after being a victim of one of the latest Joker crimes.

Officer Dell is having trouble opening up to the doctor, burying his face in his hands. As he laments that he can no longer deal with the process, he raises his face and reveals the monstrous, twisted smile that left so many victims the Joker. His therapist, Dr. Reeder, explains that he has treated dozens of the villain’s victims and that he knows well the type of damage, both visible and invisible, that the maniac leaves behind. As well as the healing processes necessary to treat them.

He asks Dell to put on the corrective mask given to him to correct the damage, a terrifying and painful-looking apparatus with individual cables leading to each tooth, apparently to tighten his facial muscle and eliminate the gruesome smile. Reeder deduces that Dell doesn’t really want his wounds to heal, for fear that he will only lure Joker into his life for another attack, a fear that is apparently not unusual among his victims.

Those affected have a hard time recovering both physically and mentally.

We learn from the doctor how personalized some of Joker’s attacks may seem. A photograph shows just a few of the ways the villain chose to mutilate the Gothamites over the years.

Dell himself says he had always prided himself on his smile. Reeder explains that these kinds of feelings are part of the healing process and pleads with Dell to continue her sessions.

But it is no use and the officer drops his mask to the ground before leaving the office defeated. Dr. Reeder, whose work had been funded by a grant from the Wayne Foundation, calls Bruce to regret the fact that they have lost another patient. Although it offers guarantees that someday they will finally be able to progress with the victims of the Joker.