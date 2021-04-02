DC Comics NEW GODS writers discuss cancellation

Ava DuVernay and Tom King have shared on Twitter their disappointment at the cancellation of the DC comics film, New Gods, by Warner Bros and talk about what could have been

Ava DuVernay and Tom King have responded on social media to news of Warner Bros canceling plans for a DC Comics New Gods movie. DuVernay is the director of critically acclaimed films such as Selma and The 13th, while Tom King has been a prolific comic book writer whose work, on VISION, inspired Marvel studios for the WandaVision series. King wrote the critically acclaimed Mister Miracle comic series for DC Comics, which was what attracted DuVernay’s attention to being cast for the New Gods film.

DuVernay signed to New Gods in March 2018 and announced King’s participation in the film in May 2019. The two have been commenting on the developments of the film since they began working together, stating that Darkseid would be the main villain. and that the female Furies would be part of the story with DuVernay herself having expressed that her favorite superhero is Big Barda. With the New Gods forming much of the central mythology in Zack Snyder’s version of the DCEU in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and its planned sequels, it seemed like Warner Bros had invested heavily. on the property. However, the appearance of Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League seems to have been the cause that has caused Warner Bros to cancel the project.

Ava DuVernay and Tom King disappointed

DuVernay and King spoke via Twitter to express their feelings about the film’s cancellation. New Gods from Warner Bros. Both seem to express great love for Jack Kirby’s Fourth World creation. They are also happy that they worked together and are disappointed that the public cannot see it. They hint at an epic movie that featured Mister Miracle, Big Barda, The Furies, Granny Goodness, and High Father as main characters. You can see what they said below:

Tom, I loved writing NEW GODS with you. I’m upset that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather and The Furies ends this way. Diving into Kirby’s Fourth World was the adventure of a lifetime. That can’t be taken away. Thank you for your friendship. And remember… #DarkseidIs pic.twitter.com/XyyIjcB8Wv – Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2021

The end of this project appears to be a shock to both creators and comes at a time when Warner Bros is making big changes to what they want from their DCEU projects. The studio has a Shazam sequel in place, with Black Adam and The Flash.

DC has announced movies based on characters like Zatanna, Blue Beetle, Static Shock, and Hourman, while canceling plans for movies centered on Deathstroke, Cyborg, The Trench, and now New Gods. Batman will take place separately from the DCEU in its own reality, while the studio still has plans to feature two Batman characters in The Flash.